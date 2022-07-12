 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Dallas attackers Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira named to 2022 MLS All-Star Roster

The top two scorers on the team find their way onto the All Star Game roster for this year.

By Drew Epperley
MLS: Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas is once again home to some All-Star players.

FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola earned their first MLS All-Star Game invitation today. They were among the 26 players honored as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game.

Minnesota United FC head coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS All-Stars as they take on the best of LIGA MX for the second consecutive season on August 10 at 7:30 PM CT at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

Ferreira is the fourth FC Dallas Homegrown Player to be selected for the MLS All-Star Game, joining Kellyn Acosta (2016, 2017), Paxton Pomykal (2019) and Ricardo Pepi (2021). Ferreira also shares this special honor with his father, David Ferreira, who was selected for the 2010 MLS All-Star Game. Jesús and David are the only father-son duo to participate in an MLS All-Star Game.

Arriola and Ferreira have scored in the same match three times this season, winning all three matches (4-1 vs. Portland, 2-0 vs. Seattle and 3-1 vs. LA Galaxy), and have collectively carried that success into their time with the United States Men’s National Team where they have scored in the same match twice this year (5-1 vs. Panama and 5-0 vs. Grenada).

2022 MLS All-Star Roster

Last Name First Name Club Position
Acosta Luciano FC Cincinnati AM
Araujo Julián LA Galaxy RB
Arriola Paul FC Dallas FW
Blake Andre Philadelphia Union GK
Callens Alexander New York City FC CB
Castellanos Valentín New York City FC FW
Driussi Sebastián Austin FC AM
Ferreira Jesús FC Dallas FW
Fountas Taxiarchis D.C. United FW
Gil Carles New England Revolution AM
Hernández Javier LA Galaxy FW
Johnson Sean New York City FC GK
Long Aaron New York Red Bulls CB
Miller Kamal CF Montréal DEF
Morris Jordan Seattle Sounders FC FW
Mukhtar Hany Nashville SC AM
Nagbe Darlington Columbus Crew DM
Palacios Diego LAFC LB
Reynoso Emanuel Minnesota United FC AM
Ruidíaz Raúl Seattle Sounders FC FW
Sánchez Ilie LAFC DM
St. Clair Dayne Minnesota United FC GK
Vela Carlos LAFC FW
Wagner Kai Philadelphia Union LB
Yedlin DeAndre Inter Miami CF RB
Zimmerman Walker Nashville SC CB

The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of host club Minnesota United FC (12 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The Commissioner’s Picks for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and CF Montréal standout defender Kamal Miller.

