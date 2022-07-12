FC Dallas attackers Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira named to 2022 MLS All-Star Roster

FC Dallas is once again home to some All-Star players.
FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola earned their first MLS All-Star Game invitation today. They were among the 26 players honored as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game.
Minnesota United FC head coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS All-Stars as they take on the best of LIGA MX for the second consecutive season on August 10 at 7:30 PM CT at Allianz Field in Minnesota.
Ferreira is the fourth FC Dallas Homegrown Player to be selected for the MLS All-Star Game, joining Kellyn Acosta (2016, 2017), Paxton Pomykal (2019) and Ricardo Pepi (2021). Ferreira also shares this special honor with his father, David Ferreira, who was selected for the 2010 MLS All-Star Game. Jesús and David are the only father-son duo to participate in an MLS All-Star Game.
Arriola and Ferreira have scored in the same match three times this season, winning all three matches (4-1 vs. Portland, 2-0 vs. Seattle and 3-1 vs. LA Galaxy), and have collectively carried that success into their time with the United States Men’s National Team where they have scored in the same match twice this year (5-1 vs. Panama and 5-0 vs. Grenada).
2022 MLS All-Star Roster
|Last Name
|First Name
|Club
|Position
|Last Name
|First Name
|Club
|Position
|Acosta
|Luciano
|FC Cincinnati
|AM
|Araujo
|Julián
|LA Galaxy
|RB
|Arriola
|Paul
|FC Dallas
|FW
|Blake
|Andre
|Philadelphia Union
|GK
|Callens
|Alexander
|New York City FC
|CB
|Castellanos
|Valentín
|New York City FC
|FW
|Driussi
|Sebastián
|Austin FC
|AM
|Ferreira
|Jesús
|FC Dallas
|FW
|Fountas
|Taxiarchis
|D.C. United
|FW
|Gil
|Carles
|New England Revolution
|AM
|Hernández
|Javier
|LA Galaxy
|FW
|Johnson
|Sean
|New York City FC
|GK
|Long
|Aaron
|New York Red Bulls
|CB
|Miller
|Kamal
|CF Montréal
|DEF
|Morris
|Jordan
|Seattle Sounders FC
|FW
|Mukhtar
|Hany
|Nashville SC
|AM
|Nagbe
|Darlington
|Columbus Crew
|DM
|Palacios
|Diego
|LAFC
|LB
|Reynoso
|Emanuel
|Minnesota United FC
|AM
|Ruidíaz
|Raúl
|Seattle Sounders FC
|FW
|Sánchez
|Ilie
|LAFC
|DM
|St. Clair
|Dayne
|Minnesota United FC
|GK
|Vela
|Carlos
|LAFC
|FW
|Wagner
|Kai
|Philadelphia Union
|LB
|Yedlin
|DeAndre
|Inter Miami CF
|RB
|Zimmerman
|Walker
|Nashville SC
|CB
The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of host club Minnesota United FC (12 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The Commissioner’s Picks for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and CF Montréal standout defender Kamal Miller.
