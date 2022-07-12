FC Dallas has one more day before they return to the field when they host New York City FC. We’ve begun tackling that game to get ready for it but we may still have some discussion points from the Houston game today as well.

// FC Dallas //

Scouting Report: Can FC Dallas figure out New York City FC? - Big D Soccer

The defending MLS Cup champs have been mostly good in 2022 but are they still what we saw in 2021? We'll find out tomorrow night.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19? | MLSSoccer.com

The rivalry week in MLS brought out some solid performances from the young stars including Philly's Julian Carranza. That's someone to keep an eye on for sure.

Luis Suarez: I'm weighing "five or six offers" from MLS teams | MLSSoccer.com

It may seem wild to see Suarez's name again with MLS teams but some veteran players like Suarez see the MLS calendar as a good thing to stay in shape for the World Cup.

Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina | MLSSoccer.com

It always seemed like Chicago would make some sort of deal this year for Slonina but be able to retain him for 2022 via a loan.

Gareth Bale reveals MLS ambition and 2026 World Cup hope after LAFC unveiling - The Athletic

It seems a bit wild to think that far away for a guy like Bale but having the World Cup here in 2026 may actually attract more guys like this to MLS.

Sporting Kansas City in MLS is only part of the story in 2022 | US Soccer Players

Their USOC run is certainly something to keep an eye on as their regular season story has been pretty bleak in 2022.

Herrera’s debut in Houston, Cifuentes is a star, and more from around MLS - Backheeled

From Josef Martinez’s rant to Hector Herrera’s debut to massive blowouts, it’s been a wild last few days for Major League Soccer.

USMNT great Landon Donovan among finalists to take over San Jose Earthquakes - ESPNFC

I can't say I am surprised by this news as San Jose has to find some way to inject some life into their club again.

Sounders still can’t figure out how to beat Timbers at home - Sounder At Heart

Every team has that one club that they struggle at home with and lately for the Sounders, it is their main rival Portland that is that team.

Everton Luiz officially joins SK Beveren - RSL Soapbox

The move sees the veteran midfielder move to the Euro side that is owned by their co-owner David Blitzer.

Why I love the Mark-Anthony Kaye trade for Toronto FC Part 1: Tactical Fit - Waking The Red

Mark-Anthony Kaye is an ideal fit in Bob Bradley’s system, something that we saw in LA when the two were together there.

Is NYCFC a pressing team? Yes, and maybe the best in MLS - Hudson River Blue

New York City are known for the possession-based play, but the data show that when the Pigeons don’t have the ball they’re the most active pressing team in MLS.