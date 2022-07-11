As much as we want to dwell on the weekend that gave us one of the more entertaining and stressful games of the 2022 season, there are two more games on the schedule for FC Dallas this week.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas picks up a 2-2 draw in a wild match with the Houston Dynamo - Big D Soccer

Jesus Ferreira picks up his 11th goal of the season as FC Dallas wins back El Capitan.

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from a very wild Texas Derby.

Three takeaways from FC Dallas' dramatic 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo | The Striker Texas

I've been thinking for a few years that the Texas Derby had lost a bit of its luster but it came back in a big way on Saturday night in Houston.

“This isn’t an easy league”: Hector Herrera gets intense welcome in wild Texas Derby draw | MLSSoccer.com

Herrera certainly made his impact known for the Dynamo after he came on, helping them score their first goal.

// MLS //

Josef unloads on Atlanta, Williamson runs the show in Seattle & more from Week 19 | MLSSoccer.com

There was a ton to unpack from a busy rivalry weekend across MLS but the Texas Derby was saved for last in this piece. Best for last? Yeah, maybe.

Wayne Rooney agrees to terms to become D.C. United manager: Sources - The Athletic

Not gonna lie, this one has the potential to be either really bad or really good. I can't help but think there isn't much of a middle ground with Rooney as their manager.

Charlotte celebrate "complete performance" but promise "more to come" | MLSSoccer.com

The more this game with Nashville went on, the more entertaining it became. Charlotte has really become one of those fun expansion sides to watch.

Carlos Salcedo "likely" returning to Liga MX; Toronto FC eye "more reinforcements" | MLSSoccer.com

Toronto FC could soon open another Designated Player spot, head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley all but confirmed after Saturday’s 2-2 draw vs. the San Jose Earthquakes.

Toronto FC acquires Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids - Waking The Red

The Canada international returns to his hometown and reunites with Bob Bradley in a deal that makes sense for TFC but not for Colorado (though the allocation money helps).

First year coaches in MLS at the midway point | US Soccer Players

A look at what Paulo Nagamura, Pat Noonan, and Ezra Hendrickson are doing in their first season as topflight coaches.

Five thoughts on Sounders’ latest home defeat to Timbers - Sounder At Heart

As good as Seattle has been in recent weeks, Saturday's loss to Portland brings them back down to earth a bit.

Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernández's game-winning debut is only the beginning - Massive Report

Columbus is already seeing the fruits of a club-record signing and what he did in his debut that supporters can expect in the future.

Philadelphia Union sets team goals record in 7-0 rout of D.C. United - Brotherly Game

Seven goals for the Union was more than enough as they put themself back in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Game Recap: NYCFC defeat New England 4-2 to snap winless streak in MLS - Hudson River Blue

Taty Castellanos scores twice in what might be his final game in New York City (depending on how you read rumors I suppose).

Ranting about Josef Martinez ranting about Atlanta United being awful - Dirty South Soccer

It has been a pretty awful couple of years for Atlanta, to be honest. And Martinez is just saying what we've all been thinking.