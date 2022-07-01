We’ve made it to the midway point in the calendar year folks. July. If we thought it was hot in June here in Dallas, I have a feeling it won’t be any better for the next couple of months. At least we can enjoy a holiday weekend here, right?

// FC Dallas //

It wasn’t all bad: Three takeaways from a 3-1 loss to the best team in MLS | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas went to LA in search of a statement win and learned some things about itself in the loss.

Why You Should Vote Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola for MLS All-Star | FC Dallas

I feel like these two are no-brainers at this point in the season to be on the All-Star team.

// MLS //

MLS midseason awards: 2022's best players and coach so far | MLSSoccer.com

Some interesting thoughts on who the midseason award winners should be but it is awesome seeing Jesus Ferreira getting the attention that he is here.

Transfer possibilities: DP, U22 Initiative check-in for every Western Conference team | MLSSoccer.com

The one positive thing on this list for FC Dallas is that Franco Jara's DP deal ends after this season. But the usage of the U22 spots hasn't been as good for the club so far.

Transfer possibilities: DP, U22 Initiative check-in for every Eastern Conference team | MLSSoccer.com

Here is the Eastern Conference side of things when it comes to DPs and U22 guys.

Leagues Cup Showcase to feature FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC, Real Salt Lake against Liga MX clubs | MLSSoccer.com

I guess for this year, the Leagues Cup is just going to be a bunch of one-off games to serve as a preview for next year's new tournament.

Instant takeaways from Austin FC vs. Charlotte FC | The Striker Texas

In front of family and friends, Dani Pereira scored a statement goal Thursday at Bank of America Stadium.