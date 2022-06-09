The title defense for the USMNT in the Nations League is about to kick off here tomorrow as the international break continues here.

// FC Dallas //

June Outlook: A trio of games on tap for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

After the international break, FC Dallas will see some tough games on the calendar. Two of the matches will be on the road against teams near the top of the standings.

// MLS //

Ranking the top 5 scariest mascots in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

You can tell MLS is at an international break when posts like this pop-up but it is some good bit of entertainment. I do appreciate the line about debating if Tex Hooper is smiling or in constant agony.

Mastroeni's version of Real Salt Lake continues to surprise | US Soccer Players

Under coach Pablo Mastroeni, Real Salt Lake went on a surprise run to the Western Conference finals and is showing more of the same so far in 2022.

Ranking all 28 MLS owners from worst to first, part one - Backheeled

So this is the first installment of this ranking as it sees clubs 28-15. I think some of us will be quite surprised not to see a certain local owner on this portion of the rankings.

What will the Revolution look like if Gustavo Bou plays as a lone striker? - The Bent Musket

With the transfer of Adam Buksa, the Revs are left with an interesting tactical question about what to do with their other DP striker.

// USMNT //

Benefit or burden? USMNT begin Nations League defense | MLSSoccer.com

I don't mind the Nations League tournaments after seeing how the first runs went here and in Europe. It is a competition that can help you build a roster better if you let it.

2022 CONCACAF Nations League: Scouting Grenada - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT opens the competition against a Caribbean foe that they can't take lightly.