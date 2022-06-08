June Outlook: A trio of games on tap for FC Dallas

We’ve reached the summer months here on our calendar as we’ve recently seen the pages flip over to June. FC Dallas is currently on their international break but when they return to action next weekend, they’ll have a trio of important games to deal with.

Here is a quick breakdown of what is to come this month.

Vancouver Whitecaps - home - June 18

The lone home game is a bit of a rematch game for FC Dallas. It wasn’t that long ago that these two squared off in a midweek game in Canada. FC Dallas had a decent night but they weren’t able to hold on to a lead with the Whitecaps pulling out the surprise win at the time. The Caps have struggled historically in Texas since joining MLS and since this is the only home game of the month, it may actually be a must-win for Nico Estevez and company.

Austin FC - away - June 25

The schedule makers didn’t know that Austin would be drastically better in 2022 when they put this one before the LAFC game but we’ll see two big road tests in a row here to wrap up the month. Last year’s lone visit to Q2 Stadium went pretty well as we saw a wild 5-3 win over Austin. As of this writing, Austin is in the middle of a rough stretch that has seen them win once out of their last five while giving up ten goals during that time.

LAFC - away - June 29

The last game of the month is a midweek trip to LA to battle the current league leaders. LAFC is a pretty balanced team, having one of the better attacks right now and a defense that is drastically improved (yes, we see you, Ryan Hollingshead). This is one of those games that you want to see Dallas show up well, given how big of a test LAFC will be for this group.

Outlook

Only nine available points this month, so getting the full lot will be pretty tough to do but not completely out of the question either. I think at a minimum, four points wouldn’t be terrible but I would like to think we can see seven points from this set of games. Trips to Austin and LA aren’t horrible and this group has already put in a road win in LA this season when they visited the Galaxy last month (yes, I know they are two different teams but west coast road trips have always been a bit of a tough situation for this team).

So what do you think? Is four points good enough or does this group have a realistic shot at seven or all nine points? Let’s discuss this below.