The week continues on here as we’re without an FC Dallas game while the international break moves forward.

// FC Dallas //

Enjoy our latest podcast from last night:

// MLS //

Who's out of contract after 2022 MLS season? Notable names to watch | MLSSoccer.com

There are some interesting names on this list that could really shake things up with a trade or even a move to a new team next season.

Sounders find elegant ‘solution’ to Obed Vargas’ U20 dilemma - Sounder At Heart

Vargas has been a bit of a stud for the Sounders this season as he's taken over the role left by an injured Joao Paulo.

Columbus Crew working on a deal to acquire Tijuana striker Mauro Manotas - Massive Report

The former Houston striker may be a good fit for the Crew here if they are able to pull this move off.

// USMNT //

Report: USMNT to play 2 Asian powers in Europe during September international window | MLSSoccer.com

I think a game with a team like Japan or even the hosts Qatar would be a nice move here for the September window.

USMNT raise collective voice on gun violence: “We want to be a team that takes action” | MLSSoccer.com

I do appreciate the national team lending their voices and platform like this on the gun issues we have here in America.