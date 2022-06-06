The international break goes into another week here as FC Dallas will continue to train this week as they build towards their game with Vancouver on the 18th. Their little brother of a team however had plenty of success over the weekend.

// FC Dallas & North Texas SC //

Beasley weighs in on Jesus Ferreira’s World Cup chances with USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

So far in two games with the national team, Ferreira hasn't been able to replicate his club form on the national level.

North Texas SC Defeat Colorado Rapids 2 Once Again - Big D Soccer

Another 3-1 victory over Colorado builds on North Texas’s league-best away record.

// MLS //

Reports: Liga MX champs Atlas eye move for DC United's Edison Flores | MLSSoccer.com

Flores hasn't been great in DC, so you wonder if they will cut their losses here and let him go this summer.

16 points from 13 games in MLS | US Soccer Players

Three Eastern Conference teams have identical records entering the June break, with Columbus, New England, and Atlanta wanting more.

RSL drops points against Vancouver on Herrera-conceded penalty, loses 2-1 - RSL Soapbox

Yeah, there was one MLS game during the break and it saw Vancouver continue to find their form against RSL.

The state of the Timbers in 2022 - Stumptown Footy

For a team that reached an MLS Cup just a season ago, Portland doesn't look at all like a team contending this season.

// USMNT //

NYCFC's Sean Johnson stakes claim for USMNT GK job with clean sheet vs. Uruguay | MLSSoccer.com

Johnson has his moments in goal that make you scratch your head but he looked good on Sunday against an experienced Uruguay.

USMNT-Morocco tactical notes: Why a changed shape might not be repeatable - The Athletic

While there are good takeaways from the experiment, we likely won't see that exact approach in Qatar.

Who are Wales? Introducing the USMNT, England and Iran’s World Cup opponent - The Athletic

Wales are more than Gareth Bale but they should be an interesting test for the USMNT come November.

Musah shines and other takeaways from the USMNT’s draw with Uruguay - Backheeled

While a scoreless draw usually doesn't offer a ton of takeaways, this one gives the US something to build off of.

USMNT June 2022 Friendlies: USA 0-0 Uruguay - thirsty for a draw - Stars and Stripes FC

That’s 180 minutes of clean sheets in friendlies for those counting, which is a great sign when you think about it.