The summer struggles are real folks and FC Dallas is feeling them bad right now after another loss.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas gives up two second half goals in 3-1 loss to LAFC - Big D Soccer

Despite Jesus Ferreira’s 10th goal of the season, FC Dallas struggled on the road against the league’s best club.

For Better or Worse, FC Dallas has chosen their keeper of the future - Big D Soccer

Paes got a nice new deal that will keep him here long-term, but was that the right call?

// MLS //

Giorgio Chiellini hits Hollywood: “LAFC is the perfect team for me” | MLSSoccer.com

Chiellini got a pretty nice welcome gift last night with the win over FCD.

A "Ferrari"-like signing: Behind Gareth Bale joining MLS Cup-hungry LAFC | MLSSoccer.com

I still can't believe LAFC was able to land someone like Bale.

What a night! Inside NYCFC & Cincinnati's 8-goal game for the ages | MLSSoccer.com

This was possibly one of the wildest MLS games I've ever watched. Every time I looked away for even a minute, it was like both teams added more goals the game.

Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe turns MLS NEXT Pro rise into statement vs. old club | MLSSoccer.com

For those who have watched a lot of MLS NEXT Pro this year, you know that Russell-Rowe was a beast for the Crew 2 squad. Now he is already making his mark in MLS.

Columbus Crew fight for a 2-1 win at Toronto FC to capture 2022 Trillium Cup - Massive Report

It was young talent and big goals that earned Columbus three points for the second time on the road in 2022.

The Union and NYCFC build an MLS rivalry | US Soccer Players

Philadelphia vs NYCFC is becoming an intense rivalry in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference based on what is happening on the field.

Sounders vs. Montreal, recap: Unhappy hump day - Sounder At Heart

Out of all the results last night, this one may have been one of the most shocking. Montreal may actually be pretty good folks.

Dynamo fans welcome Hector Herrera to Houston | The Striker Texas

I know Houston fans are excited for Herrera's arrival but it will be more interesting to see exactly how he improves this team.

Trapped in Chicago: Union lose second match of the season 1-0 to Chicago Fire - Brotherly Game

Chicago was certainly a trap game for the Union after their big win over NYCFC last weekend.

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC, U.S. Open Cup: Final Score 1-1 as Lions Advance on Penalties Again - The Mane Land

The Lions went into sudden death in a postgame penalty shootout and advanced on Pedro Gallese’s save.