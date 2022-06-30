FC Dallas gives up two second half goals in 3-1 loss to LAFC

The defensive struggles continue for FC Dallas as they fourth game in the last six matches, this time in a 3-1 defeat to league-leading LAFC.

Jesus Ferreira scored his now league-leading 10th goal of the season in the loss. With 14 overall goal contributions this season (10 goals, four assists), Ferreira is just one shy of his previous career-high of 15 in 2021 (nine goals, eight assists).

Former FC Dallas Homegrown Kellyn Acosta was a big catalyst on the night for the hosts, as he helped set up the first goal in the 23rd minute. Danny Musovski found a pass from Acosta that set him free in the Dallas penalty area. Musovski slipped in behind his marker and hit a one-time shot past Maarten Paes.

Ferreria tied things up for FC Dallas in the 38th minute on one of the better free kicks we’ve seen from the club in 2022. Marco Farfan appeared to be setting up the free kick but it was Ferreira who took the shot instead, curling it over LAFC keeper Maxime Crépeau.

LAFC dominated the second half as Acosta and Carlos Vela continued to contribute. In the 57th minute, Vela played a ball in behind the Dallas defense again where Cristian Arango was able to get by and take a shot that hit off the post and went in. In the dying minutes of the match, Kwadwo Opoku hit a shot from distance that beat Paes to help seal the match.

Instant reaction: To be perfectly honest, I didn’t feel like FCD was going to win this one before the match given how good LAFC has been this season. The first half was positive though with them going down a goal and then finding an equalizer. Still, the defensive lapses are piling up in this portion of the season. Nico Estevez tried to go with a speedier backline with Nkosi Tafari in the lineup over Jose Martinez. Once again, he and Ema Twumasi were exposed time and time again with clever through balls that cut open the defense. I know Estevez recently claimed to not be too active in the transfer market this summer but the defense probably needs a little retooling if they can.

Man of the Match: Ferreira I suppose gets the nod for the goal.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home for their annual July 4th match, on Monday against Inter Miami.