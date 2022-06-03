The international break continues on here as FC Dallas players return to Frisco today for the first time this week for training after getting a few days off to spend with their families.
// FC Dallas //
Paul Arriola Voted MLS Player of the Month for May 2022 - Big D Soccer
Paul stepped up and scored in each game during a fantastic month of May.
FC Dallas Announces Diversity Equity And Inclusion Initiatives For June | FC Dallas
The next home game has a lot of fun surrounding it.
// MLS //
Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina | MLSSoccer.com
Can an MLS club really say no to Real Madrid? It seems wild that the Fire did with Slonina but I don't think we're at the end of this deal just yet.
Kreilach undergoes surgery, Mastroeni says — may not play again in 2022 - RSL Soapbox
While RSL has been playing a bit above a level most expected them to in 2022, they just received a massive blow by losing Kreilach for the season.
Who are the longest-tenured MLS head coaches during the 2022 season? | MLSSoccer.com
It is kind of wild that there are only four coaches that have been with their clubs since 2017 or earlier in MLS. But a lot of these guys on the list have been coaching in MLS much longer than their current tenure points out.
Analyst’s Corner: The Fire Attack is Finally Where We Want It - Hot Time In Old Town
While the Fire isn't winning, it does appear that their attack is finally coming together.
// USMNT //
What USMNT got right vs. Morocco as World Cup prep truly arrives | MLSSoccer.com
I do think the game against Morocco was a good step in the right direction for the US as they build towards Qatar.
Christian Pulisic’s “Not enough Americans” comments are not okay - Stars and Stripes FC
His comments weren't the best thing to say after a nice win but USSF does need to reanalyze their ticket pricing.
Loading comments...