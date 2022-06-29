FC Dallas vs LAFC: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to end their current slide as they take on league leaders LAFC tonight in a national TV game.

LAFC is coming off a nice 2-0 win on Sunday over the New York Red Bulls, while FC Dallas gave up two late goals in a draw with rivals Austin FC last Saturday.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He’s been cooled off in league play for a little while now. If FC Dallas is going to have any shot at a point in this one, they’ll need him to find his form again.

Recent run against LAFC - Los Angeles FC has won three of its last four matches against FC Dallas (D1) dating back to 2019, including a 3-2 victory in Dallas last October. Cristian Arango scored all three goals for LAFC in that match, his only MLS hat-trick to date.

Current slide - FC Dallas has just one win in its last five MLS matches (D1 L3) following a 2-2 draw with Austin on Saturday. Dallas has conceded nine goals in those five games after allowing just eight goals in its first 11 games of the season (W6 D4 L1).

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco

Availability Report

Out: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture), Joshué Quiñónez (ankle sprain)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: Antonio Carrera – U.S. U-20YNT

LAFC notes:

Stupidly good at home - Los Angeles FC has 33 points after 16 matches following a 2-0 win over the Red Bulls on Sunday. It marked the 34th straight regular season home match in which LAFC has scored, equaling the fourth-longest streak in MLS history (Real Salt Lake – 2017-19).

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Erik Dueñas (left knee), Julian Gaines (pelvis), Tomas Romero (health & safety protocols)

Questionable: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (left quad)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 9:30 PM

Venue: Banc of California Stadium

TV: FS1

Available Streaming: FUBO TV

Gameday Social: #FCDvLAFC

Weather: 80 degrees

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.