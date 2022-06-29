The midweek is here and with it brings another FC Dallas game for us to take in tonight. We’ll dive into game coverage later today, but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Exercise Permanent Transfer on Goalkeeper Maarten Paes - Big D Soccer

Paes has a new deal that will keep him in Dallas through 2025 with options for a couple more years after that.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 16 - Big D Soccer

Another disappointing effort leads to some interesting comments this week.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles FC | 6.29.22 | FC Dallas

Possibly the toughest game of the summer is here as FC Dallas heads west to face LAFC tonight.

// MLS //

"Worldwide superstar": Lorenzo Insigne arrives at Toronto FC as Italian centerpiece | MLSSoccer.com

Toronto has had a history of big signings but Insigne is set to be their biggest one yet.

Colorado Rapids transfer Nicolas Mezquida to Greece's Volos FC | MLSSoccer.com

Colorado is starting to make some summer moves here as they look to improve their roster.

Readings from the MLS Surprise-O-Meter on Gareth Bale, Cincy, and more - Backheeled

MLS has been full of surprises lately so it does seem fitting to give them some sort of level for each of them.

Atlanta United extends Ronaldo Cisneros loan to end of 2022 - Dirty South Soccer

The Mexican forward will remain in Atlanta through the end of the season.

Playing for the now in MLS | US Soccer Players

LAFC, Toronto, and Columbus are some of the clubs making significant additions to their rosters during the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

USMNT's Gregg Berhalter talks World Cup 2022 and 2026, MLS players going to Europe too early | ESPNFC

There is plenty of talk in this one about guys like Ricardo Pepi and their moves from MLS.

Carlos Vela aims to add to LAFC trophy cabinet after re-signing - Angels on Parade

While the other big named signings are TAM deals, Vela will remain on a DP deal for the next couple of seasons.

Back injury will sideline Obed Vargas for ‘multiple weeks’ - Sounder At Heart

Seattle's midfield has taken a bit of a hit this season with injuries and now they have another one to deal with.

The Columbus Crew’s ownership sends mixed messages on political stances sending ripple effects across the fanbase - Massive Report

On the other end here in Dallas, there has been a whole lotta nothing from FCD on the latest decision from the high courts that have rocked the country. I don't think any of us are truly surprised by that either.