Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 16

The summer slump may be upon us here as FC Dallas picked up a disappointing draw in Austin over the weekend. The pollsters liked what they saw early on but giving up two goals certainly has people thinking differently about the team going into the middle of the summer.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 8 (same)

Comment: From a distance, it looks like a road point against an in-state rival, but dropping two points against your pesky neighbor had to hurt. FC Dallas looked primed to jump to second place in the West but blew a 2-0 lead with under 20 minutes to go in the game.

The good news is that Paul Arriola continues to be on a tear. He’s scored eight times in his last eight MLS starts and now has a career-high eight goals on the season. There’s a good argument to make that he’s been the trade acquisition of the season, not only because of his output but because of the chaos his work rate causes for backlines as well. Per Second Spectrum, he makes the second-most attacking runs per game among wingers, with only SKC’s Daniel Salloi making more. The runs he makes along with Jesus Ferreira’s work rate (third among strikers in attacking runs) are a big reason why FCD’s attack continues to be one of the most effective and aesthetically enjoyable groups in MLS.

That can only take you so far though, I guess. FC Dallas have allowed two goals in four of their last five games and have taken just four points from their last five games. It’s just not clicking from top to bottom right now.

ESPNFC - 7 (up 2)

Comment: The 2-2 draw with Austin feels more like two points dropped after Dallas conceded twice after taking a 2-0 lead on second-half goals from Paul Arriola and Brandon Servania. After the splash LAFC made this week, Dallas could make a statement of its own with a win in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

