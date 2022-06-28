FC Dallas Exercise Permanent Transfer on Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

FC Dallas has exercised a permanent transfer on goalkeeper Maarten Paes who was on a short-term loan from Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht. Paes joins FC Dallas through December 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Paes has started in 14 MLS matches this season, earning a 6-3-5 record in 1260 minutes played in goal. He’s made 28 saves, including a career-high of six saves against the New York Red Bulls on April 16, and has kept a 66.7 saves percentage. He has recorded four shutouts and holds a 1.00 goals-against average (GAA) which ranks third in the league among starting goalkeepers.

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez had discussed recently how the move was coming along and that it would be an ‘any day now’ announcement.

The fun question will now be how his salary is set up going forward. Based on the data from the player’s union earlier this year, Paes is making roughly a $150k base salary. I would assume that a purchase trigger like this would involve a little bump in pay moving forward too.

Either way, this is a good move forward for FC Dallas. Paes has shown to be an excellent addition to this team so far in 2022.

What do you make of this move? Happy it was finally announced?