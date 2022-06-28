The summer continues to move along here as we’re getting closer to July. But first, we have a game to deal with tomorrow night in LA. Thankfully, LAFC won’t have their new stars on the field just yet.

// FC Dallas //

Despite short history, FC Dallas vs. Austin FC already feels like a big rivalry | The Striker Texas

In a way, it feels similar to when Houston became a team and the Texas Derby became a thing. That immediate intensity just made things interesting. It feels that way again with Austin.

FC Dallas Academy U-19s Advance to MLS NEXT Quarterfinals | FC Dallas

The U19s have made their way into the next round of the academy playoffs thanks to a hard-fought win last night.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 16? | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, no FCD mentions in this one since Jesus Ferreira has been kind of quiet since returning from national team duty.

Official: Charlotte FC loan Alan Franco to Talleres in Argentina | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte only got ten games with Franco before they opted to loan him down to Argentina for the rest of the season.

What to expect from Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto FC - The Athletic

Remember that Toronto made this signing way back at the beginning of the year? Yeah, well, now he's here and it is time to figure out how Toronto will utilize him.

Carlos Vela’s decline, American strikers are thriving, and more midseason MLS trends - Backheeled

From Vela’s decline to Montreal's success, let’s talk through some of the most interesting data storylines from the first half of the season.

Brian Schmetzer: ‘I’m excited to play against Gareth Bale’ - Sounder At Heart

The Sounders coach relishes the challenge of matching up with LAFC’s newest star.

Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing a new folk icon after ejection - Brotherly Game

Sunday’s game with NYCFC was filled with many twists and turns but Paul Rushing’s ejection was the weirdest one of all.

Brooks Lennon out 6-8 weeks with left knee injury - Dirty South Soccer

Yep, another loss for Atlanta that will see a starter out for a couple of months' time.