I think calling this past weekend in MLS a wild one may be a bit of an understatement. Not only were there some interesting games but now we have the likes of Gareth Bale joining the league. I didn’t expect to write that sentence anytime soon here.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas picks up a 2-2 draw against Austin FC - Big D Soccer

While it may appear to be a vital point on the road, Dallas gave up two easy goals in a rather disappointing fashion.

FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Highlights, stats, and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ draw in Austin.

Slow to adjust, champagne attack and more: Thoughts from FC Dallas' 2-2 draw with Austin FC | The Striker Texas

It is weird when a team goes up by two goals and loses momentum, but that is what happened with FCD on the road in this one.

// MLS //

LAFC are building a juggernaut, Cincinnati are the real deal & more from Week 16 | MLSSoccer.com

It was another full weekend in MLS that saw some clubs like Seattle and Cincinnati push their way into the playoff discussion a little more.

Sources: LAFC finalizing deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale | MLSSoccer.com

Seriously, this deal is bonkers but good for LAFC for making it work and happen.

Inside Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC - The Athletic

Gareth Bale's move to MLS came together quickly, though there were 'four or five serious offers' on the table for him.

LAFC re-sign captain Carlos Vela - Angels on Parade

Oh, and by the way, LAFC is indeed keeping Carlos Vela. On paper, they appear kind of stacked right now.

A new dawn? FC Cincinnati deep dive on reaching expansion club “milestone” | MLSSoccer.com

It is kind of wild that it took until their fourth year to hit this milestone but they've certainly managed to find their groove this season under Pat Noonan.

Why Minnesota United has struggled to pile on the goals - The Athletic

I know Minnesota got the better of FC Dallas a couple of weeks back but their attack didn't give me any anxiety when they came into Frisco.

Sounders vs. SKC, recap: Making hay in the sunshine - Sounder At Heart

I know Sporting has had plenty of down moments this season but this one may have been one of their worst as Seattle absolutely thumped them.

Philadelphia Union beat NYCFC on late Cory Burke goal - Brotherly Game

Burke redirected a Martinez shot in the 96th minute to lift the Union into first place in the Eastern Conference.

Recap: Toronto FC victorious over Atlanta United at home - Waking The Red

While Toronto picked up a much-needed win, all anyone will talk about it how Lorenzo Insigne was there to watch it as he begins to join his new club.

Verde notebook: Halfway home, bash brother potential and a dash of Felipe energy | The Striker Texas

Austin was honestly the better team at many times in this one. Their pressure on the Dallas defense, especially late was impressive to say the least.