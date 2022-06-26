North Texas vs Minnesota United 2: Match Preview

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. North Texas SC will play Minnesota United 2 at home.

NTX will return to Choctaw Stadium in Arlington for another hot one. Hopefully, it cools off after kickoff due to a small chance of rain and lightning.

In their previous matchup, NTX defeated MNUFC2 3-1.

Since then, NTX went six games unbeaten while Minnesota went an absurd 8 games without a loss. This stretch included three straight games where Minnesota was able to get the win in overtime.

Both sides finally suffered a loss last week with Minnesota losing to the San Jose Earthquakes II 2-1.

San Jose dominated them on both ends and even scored a PK in the first-half. In the second-half, center-back Jason Ramos earned a straight red card. In the 90th minute, Minnesota remarkably equalized, before letting up the game-winner in stoppage time.

Minnesota has been quietly improving all season and should be a real test for North Texas. Aziel Jackson has exploded onto the scene with five goals and three assists in just 10 games.

André Costa of NTX doesn’t seem too concerned with Minnesota’s attack.

“The team will not approach any team differently. We have a playing style and we will stick to it,” he said. “Minnesota will have strong parts to their game, but we will always stick to our game plan.”

Costa might just be right about not needing a change of plan this week.

Minnesota is one of the weaker defensive teams already and are now missing their star center-back Ramos. They’re also statistically one of the best at creating scoring opportunities, yet one of the worst at finishing them off.

If all goes to plan, NTX will be able to hold onto the majority of possession in this one. With how often Minnesota misses scoring opportunities, we will likely see a few of NTX’s staple counter-attacks as well.

This match kicks off the beginning of the second half of the season.

Coach Pa-Modou Kah has continued to build confidence in his group and has found team mentality to be the main issue following their loss to the Whitecaps 2.

“For the second half of the season, we will hold ourselves to a higher standard, we will progress as a group and have a more killer mindset.”

Let’s see how they fair tonight against another strong opponent.

Make sure to catch the game tonight. It will be streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com at 7:30 p.m.