FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Highlights, stats, and quote sheet

The second game in the 2022 Copa Tejas saw FC Dallas go up two goals only to give up two goals in a draw with Austin FC.

LINEUPS FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Nanu (Ema Twumasi – 86’), Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Brandon Servania – 62’), Paxton Pomykal (Nkosi Tafari – 86’); Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira (Franco Jara – 86’), Alan Velasco (Jáder Obrian – 79’) Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Eddie Munjoma, Edwin Cerrillo, Szabolcs Schön Austin FC — Brad Stuver; Hector Jimenez (Nick Lima – 70’), Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Jon Gallagher (Žan Kolmanič – 84’); Felipe Martins (Ethan Finley – 70’), Alex Ring; Owen Wolff (Danny Hoesen – 84’), Sebastián Driussi, Diego Fagúndez; Maxi Urruti (Moussa Djitté – 63’) Substitutes not used — Andrew Tarbell, Kipp Keller, Jhohan Romaña, Rodney Redes Scoring Summary: DAL: Paul Arriola — 58’

DAL: Brandon Servania — 68’

ATX: Sebastián Driussi (Moussa Djitté) — 72’

ATX: Danny Hoesen (Nick Lima) — 85’ Misconduct Summary: ATX: Hector Jimenez (caution) – 10’

ATX: Ruben Gabrielsen (caution) – 20’

ATX: Felipe Martins (caution) – 45’+2’

DAL: José Martínez (caution) – 82’ Weather: Sunny, 97℉

Attendance: 20,738 Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Ian McKay

Fourth official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Malik Badawi

Assistant VAR: Thomas Supple

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the feeling after today’s match…

“After falling to Vancouver, the team responded in a good manner and I am satisfied with all my players. We have shown today that we can respond and we can react after getting knocked down. Playing in this stadium is difficult because their crowd makes it hard to hear, plus Austin is a good rival. Once we scored the first goal of the match, it felt like we were controlling the game because they were not able to put a shot on target and we were able to defend well. Us scoring first gave them the energy to try and comeback, and this was something I had told the team last week when we played Vancouver. With the tie result, it felt like we could’ve had more goals, having six shots on target and having a 1.96 of expected goals away from home is very positive. We will correct any small issues we might have had in conceding those two goals.”

On having a rivalry with Austin FC…

“It feels like a rivalry now for sure. This rivalry will keep growing for years to come. This is only the beginning and the fans are feeling it every time we play each other. I would like to thank all of our supporters that made the trip down to Austin. I saw a good amount of red jerseys in the stands tonight, and we felt your support throughout every minute of the match. We gave it our all because the fans deserve nothing but the best.”

Forward Paul Arriola

On tonight’s match…“We are obviously disappointed in the result and in how we managed the final ten minutes of the match. We deserved more, especially after going up 2-0. It’s not the first time we have given up a lead, but we need to get better in that aspect. We need to understand and be able to cope when team’s start to send numbers forward, especially when they have nothing to lose. We need to be a bit more deadly whenever teams leave less players in the back.”

Defender Marco Farfan

On how the team feels right now…

“It definitely feels like we lost. On the field we were up 2-0 and it’s something that we need to manage, these are the type of games that you play in the playoffs. These are the times and types of teams that we need to play and beat to win the championship. We just need to manage that better and we learned from this, it’s frustrating, and we take this as a loss.

On the next game at LAFC…“We know it’s another tough place to play. They’re top of the table in the league. So right now, like, We need to learn how to manage these type of games, these are the type of games we need to win. So now we go on to LAFC and we have to switch our mentality quick again. We can’t keep our spirits down and we have to go up against LAFC with confidence.”

Midfielder Brandon Servania

On scoring a goal…

“It’s nice to get back on the score sheet. A little bit frustrated with not being able to hold on to the three points. On that play I just I came in to bring energy to the team and try close it out. I got the ball and tried to make a run in behind. I tried to throw in the back line and, thankfully, the ball came to me and I just tried to put it away.”