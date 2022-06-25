North Texas SC looks to move past an unprecedented loss

Vancouver beats North Texas at home

In Coach Pa-Modou Kah’s return to Vancouver, the team suffered a 3-1 loss to Whitecaps FC 2.

Unlike last week when Kah felt frustrated with his team’s lack of effort in a close win, this week Kah felt proud of how his team played in a surprising loss.

“I was very proud of the boys and of their performance,” Kah stated after the game. “All you got to do is stay sharp and stay focused and our boys did that.”

Adding that after a six game undefeated stretch that they were bound to face another loss eventually.

Kah continued, “For me we didn’t lose, we won because to see how we impose our will and make other teams shift because of what we’re doing, for me that’s a win and the result is part of football.”

True to Kah’s sentiment, the team dominated possession and momentum throughout the match.

Bernard Kamungo, who missed a sitter in the first half, pressed Vancouver’s defense early on leading to multiple scoring opportunities.

Kamungo would eventually connect with Luis Miguel for a second-half assist, but he easily could’ve had a goal too with his game-high seven scoring opportunities created.

After the match, Kamungo pointed out that he was proud of the chances the team created, but that the team was missing their normal killer instinct.

“We needed to lose this game to remind us that teams are coming at us hard all the time,” said Kamungo. “We at the top of the table and so every team right now is trying to fight us all the time.”

Going into the match, North Texas not only topped the league table, but the power rankings on mlsnextpro.com.

Unfortunately, North Texas’s league best defense was to blame after missing two key defensive marks before letting up a late penalty in the box.

“In the game we had lots of good chances and we just didn’t bury them. We were a bit naive,” said midfielder André Costa. In regards to the second goal North Texas allowed, Costa continued: “We knew that was a possibility as one of their plays, we just didn’t communicate well enough to read that they were going to do that and gave them a very easy chance to score.”

Entering the Midweek

North Texas has officially reached the mid-point of the regular season.

Sitting at 3rd in the Western Conference (with a game in hand) they’ve collected 27 points through 12 games with a record of 8-2-2.

They remain tied with the Columbus Crew 2 for the fewest goals allowed and lead the league in both long-balls and long-ball accuracy. Paired with a league leading passing percentage of 83.8%, the team has capitalized on their ability to finish their counterattacks.

That said, at the heart of this team is a group of teenagers and young adults who are not only figuring out the professional game, but growing alongside their friends and family.

It is the philosophy of the team that as they learn together they’ll continue to get better.

Costa touched on this saying “Getting to know each other better everyday on and off the field has helped us as a team on the field, in our matches. I can say I’ve made a lot of new friends this year.”

Kah’s goal to create a close knit group with a desire to succeed together has slowly come to fruition so far, with the focus being on the entire unit rather than the individual stars.

“The first couple of games we were trying to figure each other out, but now you can see how collective as a group we are on and off the field.”

Team Updates

Despite Kah’s desire to remain with North Texas and the success they’ve had in just half a season, it may be short lived.

As of June 23rd, Manuel Veth of transfermarkt announced that the San Jose Earthquakes are not only planning an interview with Kah, but are interested in compensating FC Dallas and North Texas SC for his immediate services.

More can be read on this topic here.

Aside from coach Kah however, there are some positive updates surrounding the team as well.

Center-back Lucas Bartlett has returned from a rib injury and will continue to jump between North Texas and FC Dallas.

Fellow defender Nolan Norris has also returned to the organization after his stint with the USYNT.

Still away with the USYNT however is Antonio Carrera who held a clean sheet against St. Kitts & Nevis this past week. With the U.S. escaping the CONCACAF U-20 group stage, he’ll continue to rotate with Chris Brady of the Chicago Fire for however long this U.S. side stays alive for.

Tomorrow’s match

7:30 p.m. tomorrow night North Texas will return home to Choctaw Stadium against Minnesota United 2.

The last time the two met North Texas won 3-1. After losing in Vancouver the team will be hungry to bounce back at home.

Keep an eye out for the match preview we’ll be posting tomorrow morning.