FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Game Thread

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - Six goals in two games at Q2 Stadium. That feels like the only stat you need to know right now going into this one. He’s also scored in every single game against Austin.

Recent run against Austin - FC Dallas won all three meetings against Austin in their new Texas rival’s inaugural MLS season, outscoring them 9-4 in those games. The three-game sweep marked the first time Dallas has won three matches against a team in a single season since 2016 (Seattle, Portland, including playoffs).

Can a road streak begin? - FC Dallas has won two of its last three away matches (L1), including a 3-1 win in Orlando in its last road game in late May. Dallas hasn’t won consecutive MLS road games since May 2018 with wins at Toronto and the Galaxy.

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco

Out: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture), Joshué Quiñónez (ankle sprain)

Questionable: Nkosi Tafari (calf contusion)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: Antonio Carrera – U.S. U-20YNT

Austin notes:

Still dirty in the back - Austin FC’s 1-0 win in Montreal on Saturday was its second win in its last six MLS matches (D1 L3) and ended a run of six straight matches without a clean sheet. Austin has never kept clean sheets in consecutive MLS matches.

SUSPENSION: none

OUT: Freddy Kleemann (L ACL), Jhojan Valencia (R Meniscus)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Q2 Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvATX

Weather: 95 degrees, hot

