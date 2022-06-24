The weekend is finally here as FC Dallas will head down to Austin tomorrow evening for a big Copa Tejas battle. We’ll provide our usual coverage on this space (and our Twitter feed). But first, we have some links to get to.

// FC Dallas //

What we’re watching for as FC Dallas takes on Austin FC - Big D Soccer

The depth may be tested again for FC Dallas but as long as Jesus Ferreira continues his strong play at Q2 Stadium, it may not matter.

Nico Estévez hoping Alan Velasco stays patient as adaptation period continues for FC Dallas' record signing | The Striker Texas

The last few games have shown Velasco's youth in bad ways but he is still adapting to this league and soon enough he'll figure out how to best it.

What to Know for FC Dallas Academy's MLS NEXT Playoffs | FC Dallas

There are a lot of important games for the academy teams coming up as they host the NEXT Playoffs.

// MLS //

“Soccer fanatic city”: DC eager to welcome back 2023 MLS All-Star Game | MLSSoccer.com

It has been a while since MLS has been able to announce All-Star Game locations this far in advance but here we are, with DC as next year's host.

US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed | MLSSoccer.com

Poor Sacrament has no shot at hosting a final here, but on the other side of things, the final will be played at a nice soccer stadium. Silver lining, I guess.

Minnesota United extend coach Adrian Heath through 2024 season | MLSSoccer.com

Before the season started, I thought Heath was one of the guys on a hot seat in MLS. Turns out, I was way wrong on that thought.

D.C. United transfers Edison Flores to Atlas FC - Black And Red United

D.C.’s marquee DP signing leaves with a whimper.

D.C. United sign Altay winger Martin Rodriguez - Black And Red United

DC was really busy on Thursday, adding a winger to their roster.

Sporting KC adds Bundesliga attacker on free transfer - The Blue Testament

This looks like a solid signing on paper but the attacker does have a history of injury problems. Not something you'd want if you are an SKC fan right now.

Best Bets: Can Seattle, Texas, and a road upset keep our MLS winning streak alive? - Backheeled

I do enjoy reading these bet-style posts and the comments on the FCD-Austin game are intriguing the say the least.

MLS Watchability Rankings - The league's most entertaining clubs, and their European equivalents | ESPNFC

This post is...wow. Loads of interesting comparisons about MLS teams. The FCD comparison to Juventus is something I didn't expect to see but I guess in a way it was a lazy way out with the link to Weston McKennie.

The Columbus Crew identified Cucho Hernández as the team’s No. 1 target at get their man - Massive Report

It took an impressive sales pitch to land Columbus Cucho Hernández over other teams in Europe and Mexico.

Bruce Arena praises Gustavo Bou, hints that the Revs could add another goal scorer - The Bent Musket

You do have to wonder how long Bruce will sit on all of that allocation money with this roster.

Pereira suspension, Valencia injury leave Josh Wolff to solve midfield Rubik’s cube | The Striker Texas

Austin FC will be without a pair of midfielders this Saturday against FC Dallas, and potentially longer.