I don’t know about you but the weekend couldn’t get here soon enough. FC Dallas has been back in training as they look to forget the loss to Vancouver and return to form with a win in Austin this Saturday. We’ll begin breaking that game down here on this space soon, but first, some links.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 15 - Big D Soccer

Is confidence in FC Dallas starting to dip? Sounds like it when you see the drop in the latest power ranking polls.

Lynchpin of FC Dallas defense Matt Hedges confident about getting back on the field after missing Vancouver loss | The Striker Texas

After missing last week because of a knee issue, the FCD captain hopes to return for Saturday's rivalry clash in Austin.

// MLS //

Sporting KC, New York Red Bulls cruise into US Open Cup semifinals | MLSSoccer.com

After LA lost on Tuesday night, there weren't any other upsets in the US Open Cup.

2022 MLS All-Star voting update - June 22, 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

It is very early in the voting process but right now only two FC Dallas players appear on the list.

Which MLS youngster moves to Europe? How does Cucho fit in Columbus? Mailbag Q&A time | MLSSoccer.com

A Q&A-type post here as Tom Bogert breaks down several topics from around the league.

An updating MLS transfer notebook: Scouting reports on the league's newest players - Backheeled

The summer window is starting to be pretty interesting in terms of the players coming into the league this year.

Sounders expect Sporting KC to come out ‘fighting’ - Sounder At Heart

The two teams have gone in mostly opposite directions since Tim Melia’s WWE-inspired takedown of Cristian Roldan.

Atlanta United acquires two international roster spots from Nashville and Seattle - Dirty South Soccer

Anytime you see a team add international roster spots like this, you know some deals are in the works.

Exclusive: D.C. United assistant coach Frédéric Brillant on the transition to his new role and more - Black And Red United

Frédéric Brillant shares insight from his 15-year professional playing career and what it takes to become a coach.