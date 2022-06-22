Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 15

The June international break was good for resting players but it did create a lot of rust for FC Dallas in their weekend loss to Vancouver. Now the form is looking, not so great either as they’ve lost three of their last four games.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 8 (down 4)

Comment: Kind of seems like Vancouver have their number this year. I’m not exactly sure why. But I do know an injury to Matt Hedges could be a big deal if he continues to stay out of the lineup. Dallas understandably just doesn’t have the same level of defensive solidity without him. It doesn’t seem like the injury is anything long-term, but it is a reminder depth may be a concern for this team. Over the course of the season, it might end up being what keeps them from earning a spot at the top of the conference.

ESPNFC - 9 (down 3)

Comment: Dallas dictated the tempo and created the better of the chances, but a lack of clinical finishing cost the hosts, who fell 2-0 to visiting Vancouver, who rarely looked threatening despite the edge where it matters most: on the scoreboard.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).