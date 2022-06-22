We’re at the midway point in our week as FC Dallas continues to prepare for a weekend trip to Austin. We’ll begin diving into that game here soon, but first, some morning links.

Seventeen FC Dallas Players Available for Selection for 2022 MLS All-Star Game - Big D Soccer

Time to vote some of the guys onto the All-Star Team for this year's annual game.

Is Jesus Ferreira the answer at striker for the USMNT? - Big D Soccer

Jesus scored four goals against Grenada. Jesus also got criticized. So what gives here? We discussed it a bit.

Recap: LA Galaxy upset in US Open Cup by Sacramento Republic, 2-1 | MLSSoccer.com

This is a pretty big upset, to say the least. Sacramento hasn't had a ton to celebrate since losing out on their MLS bid but this could be a good consolation prize if they can get one more win to make it to the finals.

LAFC’s Mamadou Fall, 19, could mature into one of MLS’s best defenders - The Athletic

After watching a few of LAFC's games this season, it is pretty clear that Fall is a breakout star in their defense. I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up in Europe after this season.

Report: LAFC has option to purchase equity stake in Angel City FC - Angels on Parade

It would make sense for LAFC to link up with the new NWSL team. Sharing their stadium would be a big 'get' for the women's side.

What is Arsenal getting in New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner? | MLSSoccer.com

Hopefully, Turner is able to make an impact in England. I'd love nothing more than him being able to add to his already incredible story.

What Cucho Hernández’s signing means for the Columbus Crew’s 2022 expectations - Massive Report

Crew fans believe that Hernandez's signing should lead them back into the playoffs, at a minimum this season.

Fafa Picault to Liga MX? What's going on with the Houston Dynamo winger? | The Striker Texas

This is an interesting development in Houston, to say the least. Fafa didn't work out here and now it appears he is about to not work out in Houston either.

Learning how to hope in Nebraska: Lower division teams show the beauty of the U.S. Open Cup - Backheeled

As MLS continues to increase its spending power, 2022 might be the last best chance for a lower-division team to win the U.S. Open Cup.

NYCFC stadium on Randall’s Island? It could work. - Hudson River Blue

The more you dig into this one, the more you realize that it may not be such a bad idea after all.