Seventeen FC Dallas Players Available for Selection for 2022 MLS All-Star Game

Voting beings today for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game! The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX, on August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

The player selection roster for the MLS All-Star voting process includes 17 FC Dallas players: FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes, defenders Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Nanu, Nkosi Tafari and Ema Twumasi, midfielders Edwin Cerrillo, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon and Brandon Servania, and wingers/forwards Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Franco Jara, Jáder Obrian and Alan Velasco.

As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed performance metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players will be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players in each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the All-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:

12 players will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Fan voting opens today, Tuesday, June 21, and will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, July 1. All fans are able to vote on MLSSoccer.com/vote or via the MLS App and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.