We’re into a new day here as FC Dallas begins to get ready for their weekend trip to Austin.

// FC Dallas //

A double-dip of our podcast here

or catch a special episode here:

Big D After Dark Podcast: Exclusive Interview with Ema Twumasi - Big D Soccer

During the international break, our podcast crew was able to sit down with Ema Twumasi to hear more about his journey and this season.

// MLS //

Transfer watch: 5 most interesting teams in MLS this summer | MLSSoccer.com

After seeing how FCD struggled last weekend, I kind of wonder if the lack of urgency to make any roster improvements is going to hurt them. Anyways, they're not on this list.

Sources: Columbus Crew complete club-record signing of Cucho Hernandez | MLSSoccer.com

That is a pretty big get for the Crew showing that the move to send Gyasi Zardes to Colorado wasn't for nothing.

Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta has had some keeper issues since Brad Guzan went down with an injury, so this was a needed signing, to say the least.

Toughest places to play: Ranking every home atmosphere in MLS - Backheeled

FC Dallas landed pretty much where I expected them to in a piece like this. Not completely at the bottom but nowhere really near the top.

It might be time for the Los Angeles Galaxy to evolve - Backheeled

After another goal from young striker Dejan Joveljic, it might be time for the LA Galaxy to evolve and change their shape.

Matt Turner Spurns Tottenham Fan In Final Revs Postgame Autograph Line - The Bent Musket

Turner hasn't got to London yet but it appears he is ready to begin taking shots at his new club's rival.