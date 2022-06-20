That taste in your mouth to begin. the new week is certainly still leftover nastiness from Saturday’s loss to Vancouver. I think it is safe to say this is one we’ll want to forget as quickly as we can here.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas comes out flat and loses 2-0 to Vancouver - Big D Soccer

A rough first half saw FC Dallas pick up another loss at home. Hopefully, we're not seeing a pattern forming here.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Highlights, scores and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ disappointing loss to Vancouver.

Hedges' injury, Velasco's struggles and more: Three thoughts from FC Dallas' 2-0 loss to Vancouver | The Striker Texas

I don't want to pin the entire loss on not having Matt Hedges on the field but it was pretty apparent that they lacked his leadership and calmness early on in this one.

// MLS //

Rusnak signing a masterstroke by Sounders, the magic is missing in Philadelphia & more from Week 15 | MLSSoccer.com

A lot of games this past weekend as MLS returned to action. The comments on how Vancouver's new DP Andres Cubas handled Alan Velasco are spot on.

The Mastroeni Way: Real Salt Lake off to best start in club history | MLSSoccer.com

I still have no idea how this RSL squad is doing what they are doing right now in MLS. But good for them for proving all the doubters way wrong.

Carlos Vela leaves door open for LAFC exit: "This is business" | MLSSoccer.com

FC Dallas plays at LAFC to wrap up the month and potentially what could be Carlos Vela's final game in MLS. We will see.

What fans want to see from MLS’ new partnership with Apple - The Athletic

I know some folks out there are still frustrated by this move for MLS but there could be a chance for things to take the shape that people want both on and off the field.

Sounders vs. LAFC, recap: A little good, a little bad - Sounder At Heart

One of the more entertaining games of the weekend was a likely playoff preview between LA and Seattle.

Metro Denver loses out on playing host to 2026 North American World Cup games - Burgundy Wave

Some say it was Kansas City that beat them, others say the two Texan bids hurt their chances but it was probably a lot more than all of that.

The Fire Win Their First Game in Three Months Over D.C. United - Hot Time In Old Town

Remember when we started the season and the Fire looked like a good team? Well, that cooled off quickly and now they've picked up their first win in three months.

Two long-range goals have Sporting KC singing a happy tune in Nashville - The Blue Testament

I know KC has had their struggles as well this season but a road win in Nashville could be a massive boost to their season.