Big D After Dark Podcast: Exclusive Interview with Ema Twumasi

During the international break, FC Dallas players had a chance to rest up and take stock of the season so far. I used the opportunity to sit down for a fifteen-minute interview with FCD right back Ema Twumasi and learn more about his journey and his approach. His time with FC Dallas has definitely been one about patience.

Watch the interview here:

Or subscribe to the After Dark podcast:

Big D After Dark is adjusting our schedule a little due to some travel plans, so if we go live on Monday evening 9 PM CST, that means our remote technology worked. If not, subscribe to the podcast for an audio version of the show as we break down and discuss the latest Dallas and North Texas soccer news.