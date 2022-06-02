Paul Arriola Voted MLS Player of the Month for May 2022

The accolades are coming in for FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola as he was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Month for May 2022.

Arriola tallied six goals in May leading all MLS players during the month, scoring in five straight games and helping FC Dallas to a 3-2-0 record during the stretch. Four of Arriola’s goals came on the road including an away brace at Orlando City on May 28.

Paul Arriola is the hottest player in Major League Soccer. pic.twitter.com/nfeOZgvpW7 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) May 29, 2022

On the season, Arriola has seven goals (which is currently fourth best in MLS), ranking top five across MLS and he is already tied for a career-best season total that he reached in 2018 with D.C. United. Arriola is the only player in MLS to produce at least 25 key passes and seven goals this year.

The San Diego native earned MLS Team of the Week honors for Week 10, 13 (bench) and 14 during May. Arriola is the first FC Dallas player to earn Player of the Month honors since Mauro Díaz in March 2014. This is the eighth different FC Dallas player to be recognized for MLS Player of the Month accolades.

FC Dallas has raced out to a 7-3-4 record this season tied for the third-best mark in MLS. The 25 points across the first 14 games is the best start since 2018.