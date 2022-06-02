The march towards the World Cup later this year feels like it is taking a bigger step now that we’re in June. The United States looked good at home last night against Morocco in their first friendly tuneup ahead of Qatar.

// FC Dallas //

What’s worked for FC Dallas so far in 2022 - Big D Soccer

We’re 14 games into a 34 game season and so far things are looking pretty dang good for FC Dallas.

FC Dallas’ Match Against LAFC On June 29 Flexed To FS1 | FC Dallas

A slight change in plans for one of our next road matches when the international break ends.

USMNT’s Reggie Cannon eyes World Cup spot after a “very difficult season” in Portugal | MLSSoccer.com

Cannon has had an interesting time to say the least in Portugal since leaving Dallas but things are hopefully turning around for him.

// MLS //

How clubs can qualify for the expanded 2024 Concacaf Champions League | MLSSoccer.com

The new format of the CCL is going to be good with more chances for MLS sides to enter and the final will move to a single game on a weekend.

Sources: Real Salt Lake sign US youth international Diego Luna from El Paso | MLSSoccer.com

Luna has been one of the best players in the USL-C over the last year, so this is a big signing for him to move up to MLS.

Who could move? MLS players to watch as European transfer windows open | MLSSoccer.com

Right now there aren't any FCD players on a list like this, which feels good to see for a change.

No speculation needed: Charlotte FC need stability after coaching change | MLSSoccer.com

Any time you fire a coach in this league, the next thing you want to see as a fan is some sort of stability or consistency.

Giorgio Chiellini, a bittersweet goodbye for an Italy legend as he heads to LA - The Athletic

I still think it is an odd move for a team like LAFC but I can understand the need for more veteran leadership to help a team improve.

3 reasons why Giorgio Chiellini might make sense at LAFC - Angels on Parade

Two of the three reasons make a lot of sense but the cost of this guy is still a bit baffling to me.

Columbus Crew’s Lucas Zelarayán to miss 3-5 weeks with injury - Massive Report

A report from the Armenia National Team puts the midfielder out until potentially July.

Talking Tactics: How can Gonzalo Pineda set up Atlanta United with the current injury crisis? - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United’s staff has some tactical decisions to make with the dearth of options on the back line.

// USMNT //

Pulisic critical of USMNT supporters after low turnout in 3-0 win over Morocco - The Athletic

Christian Pulisic criticized USMNT supporters by declaring himself “not super happy” with the size of the crowd during Wednesday’s 3-0 friendly win over.

2022 June Friendlies: USA 3-0 Morocco - a dominant win for the Americans - Stars and Stripes FC

It was a good game all around for the Americans.

Pulisic’s movement, tactical flexibility, and other takeaways from the USMNT’s win over Morocco - Backheeled

It was good to see some new faces in this one, including Haji Wright who got a goal.

USMNT win vs. Morocco provided World Cup-level test with “vulnerable” moments | MLSSoccer.com

The US looked encouraging last night against Morocco as they continue to build towards their Qatar trip later this year.