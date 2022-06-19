FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Highlights, scores and quote sheet

FC Dallas dropped another home game, this time in a disappointing 2-0 effort against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

LINEUPS FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi (Jáder Obrian – 64’), Nkosi Tafari, José Martínez (Joshué Quiñónez – 74’), Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon (Edwin Cerrillo – 64’), Brandon Servania (Franco Jara – 46’), Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 84’); Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco. Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nanu, Eddie Munjoma, Beni Redžić. Vancouver Whitecaps FC — Cody Cropper; Marcus Godinho ( Luis Martins – 68’), Ranko Vaselinovic, Javain Brown; Ryan Raposo, Andrés Cubas (Florian Jungwirth – 62’), Tristan Blackmon (Jake Nerwinski – 62’), Déiber Caicedo (Ryan Gauld – 81’); Russell Teibert, Cristian Dájome (Brian White – 82’); Lucas Cavallini. Substitutes not used — Isaac Boehmer, Leonard Owusu, Tosaint Ricketts, Pedro Vite. Scoring Summary:

VAN: Lucas Cavallini — 2’

VAN: Déiber Caicedo — 44’ Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Facundo Quignon (caution) – 42’

DAL: Marco Farfan (caution) – 45+2’

DAL: Alan Velasco (caution) – 53’

VAN: Cody Cropper (caution) – 90’+5’ Weather: Clear, 90℉

Attendance: 19,096 Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins (1), Chantel Boudreau (2)

Fourth official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Ast. VAR: Robert Schaap

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the match…“Mentally we weren’t enough, and we weren’t ready. The first half wasn’t good enough, and our standards are higher than what was shown. This is on me and something we need to change this week. What we can do now is learn from this and improve.”

How Vancouver’s way of playing might have interfered with Dallas’ play…“We did better in the second half and were more direct. They (Vancouver) made it very difficult because they close the field very well and then for us, we don’t have connections inside, so we go through lines to break the opponent’s defensive shape. We had thirty-three crosses today so that we could have chances to score goals but we had fewer chances to score. If we score the first goal, the game can change completely because we’ll be on top of the other team.”

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal

On going down early…“When you go down early to a team like that and not respond the way we did in the first half, we played like crap - all 11 of us. It is frustrating to come back from a break and play like that, we gotta bounce back.”

Defender José Martínez

On the team being unfortunate…“In the field we had all the energy and tried to protect ourselves and play to the limit. It happened a lot to us last year. There were sequences where it felt like each player would try something individually and it wouldn’t work. Once we would connect, the game would change for the better for us. We committed mistakes today and they took advantage of that. There have been times where we have been lucky and took advantage of those scenarios.”

Jesús Ferreira

On the game…“This locker room is pretty upset. We knew that this was an important game, especially at home in front of our fans. And usually when we play at home we want to give it our all and take three points.”

FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola

On what the team can take from this game into the Austin FC match next week…“I think we played with a lot of energy in the end. Obviously, tonight wasn’t our night. I think there are just a lot of things that we can get better at. Collectively, it’s a tough loss and a loss that we’ll be able to learn from and hopefully use this experience that we had going forward, especially for home games.

On playing 90 minutes after returning from international duty…“Yeah, my legs were okay. In the end, obviously, you’re exhausted but those are the games that you definitely don’t want to get out of. I’m glad that we kind of hung in there, Jesús (Ferreira) and I in that game. In the end I think it was tough. It’s a really, really tough result for us and a poor performance overall.”