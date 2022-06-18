FC Dallas downed by the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0

The long summer international break proved to be unkind to FC Dallas as they returned to action on Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Caps came out in the first half and surprised both the fans at Toyota Stadium and the players on the field with an early goal. Lucas Cavallini capitalized on a broken defensive play between Jose Martinez and keeper Maarten Paes.

Dallas tried to mount a comeback in the first half but a bad foul by Facundo Quignon outside the penalty box set up a free kick. Deiber Caicedo curled a shot that went over the Dallas wall and past Paes at the near post.

Late in the match, Franco Jara had a pair of chances on goal but none were able to truly test Vancouver keeper Cody Cropper.

Instant reaction: FC Dallas certainly played like a team that has been away from the field for a couple of weeks. They came out flat, got caught early and then had to chase the game from then on. The team just didn’t look sharp in all aspects of the game, whether it be bad passes that got broken up easily or just sloppy play defensively. The attack just struggled as well to create quality chances. Late in the game, Vancouver also loaded up their penalty box, which made it difficult to get any chances through as well. Maybe the Caps are just the club’s kryptonite? Two losses again them this season, it sure feels that way.

Man of the Match: Let’s go with the equipment guy/gal on the sideline who had to keep refilling the water bottles tonight. Seriously, it was hot. The

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the road for a pair of road games, starting with next week’s visit to Austin FC.