FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Game Thread

The international break is finally done and in the books as FC Dallas returns to action for the first time in the month of June. Tonight, they’ll host their conference rivals from Canada, the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Caps had one game during the international break, this past Tuesday night in Seattle where they were hammered 4-0.

Key player for FC Dallas - Paul Arriola - The winger looks to extend his scoring streak to six games on Saturday night. If he scores, he will tie Jeff Cunningham for the second-longest scoring streak in club history.

Recent run against the Caps - Vancouver hasn’t lost any of its last five matches against FC Dallas (W3 D2) and has lost just one of the last nine MLS meetings (W4 D4) dating back to 2017. The Whitecaps are unbeaten in four straight trips to Dallas (W1 D3) after losing each of their first eight league games in Dallas.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: Antonio Carrera – U.S. U-20YNT

Vancouver notes:

Not great away this season - Vancouver lost, 4-0, at Seattle on Tuesday night, the eighth loss in the Whitecaps' last nine road MLS matches (W1, including playoffs). Vancouver has allowed at least three goals in five of those nine games.

Dried-up attack - The Whitecaps failed to register a shot on target in Tuesday’s loss in Seattle, the second time this season they’ve failed to do so (vs. Columbus in February). This is the fifth time since the start of the 2020 season that the Whitecaps have failed to record a shot on target in a match, most in MLS in that span.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Cristian Gutierrez - left calf injury, Thomas Hasal - left hand, injured fingers

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvVAN

Weather: 93 degrees, potential rain

