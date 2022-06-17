The end of the week has finally arrived and with it is an FC Dallas game to enjoy tomorrow night up in Frisco. We’ll have our usual game coverage but first, we have some links to discuss.

// MLS //

New Charlotte FC boss Christian Lattanzio: "We need to be humble" heading to Columbus | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte got the interim manager bump last weekend against New York, but taking their show on the road won't be easy this weekend in Columbus.

Ranking all 28 MLS owners: The top tier - Backheeled

The second installment of this ranking of the owners in MLS...and I'm kind of shocked at how high the Hunts ended in this list. I do like the very last line though about the club too. Too bad they didn't grade the stadium in this part too, that would have been a lower mark.

Raúl Ruidíaz will miss at least two games with hamstring injury - Sounder At Heart

That is a tough loss for Seattle but it isn't a lengthy one, so that is more of a positive thing I suppose.

Jozy Altidore: “I’m feeling great” - The Bent Musket

Jozy hasn't been a regular starter for New England so far but that may be okay for him considering his injury past.

NYCFC renews interest in Harlem River Yards, Bronx soccer stadium - Hudson River Blue

And here is even more discussion on a New York City stadium. I will try not to get my hopes up for their fans here.

Let's bring back some MLS 1.0 classics | The Striker Texas

I have to admit, there are times when I want to see the 35-yard PKs in MLS these days with the amount of talent now in the league.

// World Cup //

FIFA names Dallas-Fort Worth as venue for 2026 World Cup - Big D Soccer

The biggest tournament in the world is returning to the Metroplex! We'll find out later on how many games the area will actually host.

Your guide to 2026 World Cup stadiums and locations in the US, Mexico and Canada | MLSSoccer.com

It may be a wise thing to bookmark a page like this for future use, considering we have four more years to wait on this tournament.

Where will 2026 World Cup final go? A "luxury problem" FIFA must sort | MLSSoccer.com

Dallas is hoping to land the final but I would imagine the best they'll get is a semifinal game. That wouldn't be horrible either.

2026 World Cup host city guide: What you need to know about each place - The Athletic

Here is another in-depth fact sheet on each host city. I do like the Dallas fun fact, it is another great geography thing.