2026 World Cup bid announcement: What you need to know for Dallas to host

After a few years of waiting and talking about it, the 2026 World Cup hosting selection will take place later today across North America. FIFA is set to announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup during an event in NYC and the Dallas market is one of the 22 cities vying for the 16 or so slots to host the World Cup in a few years.

In total, 60 matches will be played in the U.S., while Canada and Mexico will each host 10. Here’s a list of every candidate city:

2026 FIFA World Cup Candidate Cities City Stadium Gross Capacity City Stadium Gross Capacity Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium 75,000 Baltimore/Washington (joint bid) M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)/FedEx Field (Landover) 70,976 (M&T)/70,659 (FedEx) Boston (Foxborough) Gilette Stadium 70,000 Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium 67,402 Dallas/Fort Worth (Arlington) AT&T Stadium 92,967 Denver Empower Field at Mile High 77,595 Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium 56,418 Guadalajara Estadio Akron 48,071 Houston NRG Stadium 72,220 Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium 76,640 Los Angeles Rose Bowl (Pasadena)/SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 88,432 (Rose Bowl)/up to 100,240 (SoFi) Mexico City Azteca Stadium 87,523 Miami Hard Rock Stadium 67,518 Monterrey BBVA Bancomer Stadium 53,460 Nashville Nissan Stadium 69,722 New York/New Jersey (E. Rutherford) MetLife Stadium 87,157 Orlando Camping World Stadium 65,000 Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field 69,328 San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara) Levi's Stadium 70,909 Seattle Lumen Field 69,000 Toronto BMO Field 45,500 Vancouver BC Place 54,320

As far as U.S.-based candidate cities, Atlanta, along with Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington/Baltimore are finalists. At least 10 of those are expected to be picked.

Dallas was a part of a small group of cities looking to host for the second time. Boston, DFW, LA, NY/NJ, Orlando, and Washington DC hosted matches for the 1994 World Cup, the last World Cup held on North American soil.

According to the official FIFA bid book, Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and DFW (AT&T Stadium) were recommended to host the two semifinals, with FIFA citing “geographic location, travel distances, and stadium capacity” as the reason. MetLife Stadium outside of New York was recommended for the final due to the size of the venue, hotel availability, and the region’s status as a major international travel hub.

Dallas will also utilize their large amount of athletic facilities for the tournament. SMU, Toyota Stadium, and MoneyGram Park. The bid also has Dallas vying for the chance to host the International Broadcast Center for the tournament as well. Their only competition in that regard is Atlanta.

Later today, at 3 p.m., key Dallas leaders will share remarks ahead of one of the biggest announcements ever in the city of Dallas at the AT&T Discovery District. FC Dallas and Dallas Cowboys players will be on hand to share in the excitement.