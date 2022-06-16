The international break is nearly over and done with here as FC Dallas gets ready to host Vancouver on Saturday night. The two-ish weeks off have felt like a full month here but we’re finally going to be getting back into a normal flow of things here with three games to close out this month.

// FC Dallas //

Scouting Report: Will FC Dallas get revenge against Vancouver? - Big D Soccer

Vancouver is coming off a pretty rough result in Seattle Tuesday night. But the Caps have had some success in Frisco lately.

// MLS //

// USMNT //

