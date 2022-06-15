Yesterday’s announcement by MLS was a pretty big one as they linked up with Apple for the next decade. I know some aren’t Apple fans but I do think in the long run, this deal will work out very nicely for everyone involved.

// MLS //

Apple and MLS announce major TV deal beginning in 2023 - Big D Soccer

Apple will stream every single MLS game for the next 10 years but the local broadcasts are going away.

"A historic day": MLS, Apple enter global media partnership beginning in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

The big thing to note here is that this deal with Apple is a global media partnership, and not just a TV rights deal like we've seen in the past.

How will MLS’ Apple TV deal affect the league? Everything we know about the agreement - The Athletic

For those with loads of questions on this deal with Apple, this is a good place to start with that. It does talk about how ESPN and Univision are still in the picture for games as linear TV partners.

Houston Dynamo FC announces departure of club president John Walker | The Striker Texas

It will be interesting to see how this affects the Dynamo going forward.

Sounders vs. Vancouver, recap: Cascadia Cup kick around - Sounder At Heart

There was an MLS game last night on the schedule and it was a rivalry game to boot that saw Seattle trounce Vancouver (our weekend opponent mind you).

LAFC rested and focused on building off strong start - Angels on Parade

The two-week layoff for teams has been good and now it is time to get ready for the summer push towards the playoffs.

// USMNT //

“The group grows with moments like this”: Berhalter salutes USMNT as June camp closes | MLSSoccer.com

A 1-1 draw in a tough road environment is what the US needed in this June camp.

2022 Concacaf Nations: USA 1-1 El Salvador - A Concacafing work of staggering disorder - Stars and Stripes FC

A late goal to seal a draw on the road is something positive to take from this but it would have been nice to end the camp with four shutouts.

USMNT vs. El Salvador instant reaction: 5 questions, 5 answers - Backheeled

Another positive is that despite the rain, no one came out from this game injured. So there is that.