The June international window is getting close to wrapping up here with one final game tonight for the USMNT as they’re on the road in El Salvadore.

// MLS //

A modest proposal to fix the MLS schedule (and more) | The Striker Texas

I do appreciate a day-dreaming type post like this and fixing the schedule is something that I think a lot of MLS fans would like to see down the road.

Report: D.C. United interested in midfielder Sonny Kittel - Black And Red United

DCU has a need to replace Edison Flores here soon and it appears they have lined up that replacement.

Taty Castellanos transfer latest: NYCFC maintain $15 million valuation | MLSSoccer.com

You have to wonder how much longer NYCFC can hold out on that number for Castellanos. The transfer windows open soon, so I guess we'll find out before long if they can or if they'll be fine with a smaller figure.

NYCFC explain Ronny Deila's departure, eye "natural progression" with Nick Cushing | MLSSoccer.com

Deila became a legend back in December when he guided NYCFC to a title on the road in Portland. Now, he's heading back to Europe.

LAFC sign defender Giorgio Chiellini - Angels on Parade

The signing is now official for LAFC as they get a veteran player that could really help a young backline.

Sounders ready to return to action after extended break - Sounder At Heart

Seattle has only a couple of injury concerns coming out of the international break.

Which English Premier League striker could be on his way to the Columbus Crew? - Massive Report

Columbus is reportedly in the running for a striker out of the EPL, so now it is time to play the guessing game of who it might be.

What does Atlanta United need to kickstart the season? - Dirty South Soccer

A time machine to go back to may be the only thing that would work right now to get all of those injuries back.

// USMNT //

USMNT seek to end June camp “on a good note” against “more aggressive” El Salvador | MLSSoccer.com

It may be weird to say this but I think this could be the toughest game on the June calendar for the USMNT tonight. A road game to close out this four-game camp won't be easy.

USMNT transfer watch: 14 players who could move, from Christian Pulisic to John Brooks - The Athletic

There are a couple of names on this list with FCD ties that could see a move this summer.

Three games in for the USMNT in the June, 2022 window | US Soccer Players

So far the defense has shined with three shutouts but now we see them go on the road tonight in El Salvador.

USA vs. Honduras, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Predictions, starting lineup, what to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

We know the local crowd will be on top of the action here tonight but as long as the US play their game, they can keep the crowd out of it.