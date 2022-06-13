For FC Dallas and USMNT fans, Friday night was a fun one as both Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira found the back of the net to help guide the US to their first win in the Nations League this year.

// FC Dallas //

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola help USMNT route Grenada - Big D Soccer

Let’s just say that Ferreira is comfortable scoring at Q2 Stadium.

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez discusses potential summer transfers - Big D Soccer

We don't anticipate any big moves out of the club this summer but that may be okay considering how well they've played so far this year.

FC Dallas Homegrown Antonio Carrera Called into National Team Duty - Big D Soccer

The Homegrown will be away for most of June with the U20s.

North Texas escape with a close win over Portland Timbers 2 - Big D Soccer

North Texas SC braved the heat on Saturday night to find a win over Portland to remain atop the standings in MLS Next Pro.

Paul Arriola feels good about his USMNT World Cup chances — even if Twitter doesn't | The Striker Texas

Arriola spoke ahead of the Grenada game on Friday in Austin about his chances to make the World Cup.

The Probability of Jesus - Backheeled

There was plenty to talk about with regards to the four goals that Jesus Ferreira scored on Friday night in Austin.

// MLS //

Is NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila moving to Europe? - Hudson River Blue

Deila is considered to be one of the best managers in MLS these days after winning a MLS Cup last season and now European clubs are said to be interested.

NYCFC Stadium Saga: Contractors now partnering with club - Hudson River Blue

Desperate fans notice recent Associate Partners of NYCFC are in construction, contracting, and concrete. You don't want to get your hopes up too much for NYCFC but this is a pretty interesting list of partners not to be associated with a stadium build at some point.

"We’re not gonna reinvent ourselves": Revolution manage just fine without Buksa, Turner | MLSSoccer.com

New England is about to lose some key players this summer to transfer deals and with that comes a whole lotta allocation money to play with.

New coach bump: Charlotte FC latest to benefit as Christian Lattanzio era begins | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte looked like a new team on Saturday in their win over the Red Bulls.

Peter Vermes, Sporting KC tackle unprecedented 2022: “Something I've never experienced" | MLSSoccer.com

Sporting is certainly in a different spot this season than what we've seen in recent years. I'm not going to lie, it is kind of fun to watch.

It’s Been a Week of Scandal for the Fire - Hot Time In Old Town

It definitely isn't a good look that the Fire are building their new training facility where some affordable housing projects were going to be instead.

Exclusive: New England Revolution 2023-24 secondary jersey leaked - The Bent Musket

It feels a little early to get some kit leaks for next season but it gives us an idea of how some templates may look.

Report: Tigres CB Juan Jose Sanchez Purata set to join Atlanta United on loan - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta appears ready to add reinforcements to a depleted backline.

// USMNT //

Jesús Ferreira’s successful shift in focus, Luca de la Torre helps his World Cup case - The Athletic

Despite the weak opponent, several USMNT players made the most of the minutes they had on the pitch.

USA v. Grenada, 2022 CONCACAF Nations League; What we Learned - Stars and Stripes FC

After a couple of tough games with the national team, Jesus Ferreira finally found some momentum and the back of the net a few times.