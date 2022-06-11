Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola help USMNT route Grenada

To say that FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira is comfortable at Austin’s Q2 Stadium may be an understatement. On Friday night, the FCD star tied U.S. Men’s National Team record by scoring four goals in the U.S.’s 5-0 win over Grenada. Fellow FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola both scored and assisted in what was the USMNT’s opening game in the Concacaf Nations League.

Ferreira had a couple of good looks early in the match but it was right before halftime when he finally broke the deadlock and scored his first goal of the night.

.@Jesusfcd27 scores his fourth international goal for the Stars and Stripes to open the scoring in Austin!!! pic.twitter.com/7EiwHJUgsE — USMNT (@USMNT) June 11, 2022

After the halftime break, Ferreira wasted no time doubling his tally.

I think by now you see where we’re going with this as Ferreira scored his hat trick goal a few minutes later on an assist from former FCD Homegrown Kellyn Acosta.

Ferreira’s fourth and final goal on the night came twenty minutes later on a cool finish off a Brendan Aaronson pass.

Ferreira wasn’t the only FC Dallas player that saw the scoresheet though, as Arriola also made his mark on the match.

Not a bad night for the US in their opener of the Nations League. They’ll head to El Salvador later this week for their final game of the June international window. Ferreira and Arriola will rejoin FC Dallas after that as they get ready to host Vancouver next weekend in Frisco.