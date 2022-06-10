FC Dallas Homegrown Antonio Carrera Called into National Team Duty

FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera has been called up by head coach Mikey Varas to represent the U.S. U-20 Men’s Youth National Team in the upcoming 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship, set for June 18-July 3 in Honduras.

Carrera made his professional debut on March 26 with North Texas SC and has started in goal in seven MLS NEXT Pro matches this season, allowing only five goals in seven games, making 21 saves, and registering a 0.71 GAA and 80.8 saves percentage.

The USA will take aim at one of four berths to the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time since 2008. The U.S. is also looking to win its third straight Concacaf title after taking home its first two championships at this age level in 2017 and 2018.

As the tournament’s top seed, the U.S. was drawn into Group E and opens the competition against Saint Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, June 18 (3 p.m. CT), faces regional rival Canada on Monday, June 20 (7:30 p.m. CT) and finishes the group stage against Cuba on Wednesday, June 22 (7:30 p.m. CT). All three of the USA’s group stage games will be played at Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Honduras’ capital city. San Pedro Sula’s Estadio Morazan and Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano will also serve as venues for the competition.

2022 CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (COLLEGE OR CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (2): Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire FC; Naperville, Ill.), Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas

DEFENDERS (6): Noah Allen (Inter Miami CF; Miramar, Fla.), Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Fla.), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.), Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (FC Vizela/POR; Los Angeles, Calif.), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; Wayzata, Minn.) Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Sillwater, Okla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska)

FORWARDS (3): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United FC; Braselton,Ga.)