The international break has truly begun here as the United States has a friendly tonight in Cincinnati. FC Dallas players are enjoying some time off until Friday so we’re pretty light on news from them at the moment.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 14 - Big D Soccer

Win on the road, get boosted up the rankings. It is as simple as that.

How to Watch FC Dallas Players During June International Break | FC Dallas

Four FCD players are out on international duty this month and there are some good games on the calendar as a result.

Are we underrating Jesus Ferreira? - Backheeled

While discussion ranges on about who will make the USMNT's No. 9 spot their own, Jesus Ferreira is making a strong case for himself in MLS.

// MLS //

Charlotte FC tight-lipped about reasons behind Miguel Angel Ramirez's departure | MLSSoccer.com

The 'we had to do it' line is pretty rough if you ask me. Charlotte wasn't that bad out of the gate for an expansion team, so this tells me there was more going on behind the scenes with this guy.

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 14? | MLSSoccer.com

There is some good love once again for Jesus Ferreira in this weekly piece.

USMNT's Matt Turner to play one more game in New England before Arsenal move | MLSSoccer.com

I'm still a bit blown away that Matt Turner is going to move to Arsenal this summer.

Kellyn Acosta on the USMNT plays that define his game - The Athletic

Kellyn has been writing a ton lately online for various outlets and this is another great piece by the former Dallas academy player.

Atlanta United’s Marcelino Moreno conundrum: How to get the most out of the No. 10? - The Athletic

It's been mixed results for Moreno at Atlanta United, but some reasons for that have been beyond his control.

Big-picture assessment of Sounders season - Sounder At Heart

Seattle, like everyone else, is getting a much-needed break here in these couple of weeks. They're still sitting in a good spot to make a big run this summer.

Source: Adam Buksa is expected to join RC Lens this summer - The Bent Musket

This was one of those expected summer moves for the Revs but it will definitely be a dent in their attack.

Alejandro Bedoya pleas for gun safety action in emotional post-game statement - Brotherly Game

I do like how vocal Bedoya gets about issues outside of soccer, I just wish it got more notice.

Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury - Dirty South Soccer

I've lost track of the number of injuries for Atlanta.