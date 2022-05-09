We always do enjoy a Monday following an FC Dallas win but we won’t get to dwell on it long with a USOC game looming tomorrow in Kansas City.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas downs Seattle Sounders 2-0 to extend unbeaten run - Big D Soccer

Jesus Ferreira continues to find the back of the net with his seventh goal of the season.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounds: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ latest win that saw the club earn a shutout at home.

Early Standouts For North Texas This Season - Big D Soccer

With a half-dozen games played a few players are starting to break through as stars of the team.

Family continues to fuel Jesus Ferreira as he passes father on FC Dallas scoring list | The Striker Texas

Tied as the league's leading scorer, the 21-year-old had a milestone night by passing his father on the club's all-time scoring list.

"The sky's the limit for us": FC Dallas taking it week by week amidst unbeaten run | MLSSoccer.com

Ten games into the season and FC Dallas has only lost once, and we all know that game could have easily been another road draw.

// MLS //

Montreal are legit contenders, something special happening in Cincy, no home cooking for Red Bulls & more from Week 10 | MLSSoccer.com

After ten games in the season for most clubs, we're starting to get a good sense of who is a contender and who is not.

With LA Galaxy, Greg Vanney is looking to meld long-term infrastructure with short-term results - The Athletic

After building infrastructure at Toronto FC, Vanney hopes to accomplish the same with the club where he spent years as a player.

LA Galaxy shuts down Austin FC, delivers first loss at Q2 of 2022 | The Striker Texas

Again, I'll say it. I don't buy this Austin FC team just yet here this season. In a way, LA proved my point.

Five thoughts on Sounders’ third straight league loss - Sounder At Heart

Here are some interesting notes from the Sounders side of things after the loss to FCD.

RSL loses 2-0 to Nashville with listless showing on road - RSL Soapbox

After a couple of games that made RSL look decent, Nashville reminded me that they're still a work in progress.

Old Habits: Atlanta United 4, Chicago Fire 1: Game Recap - Hot Time In Old Town

And just like that, the Fire at not the bottom team in the East again.

Miles Robinson leaves game early with potential serious injury vs. Chicago Fire - Dirty South Soccer

The turf monster in Atlanta has appeared to claim another player. But damn, this hurts for the national team as much as it does for Atlanta.