FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to extend their current unbeaten run to eight games as they host the Seattle Sounders.

Seattle comes into this weekend’s game fresh off one of the biggest wins in MLS history, a 3-0 win over Pumas in the Cocacaf Champions League final.

Key player for FC Dallas -

Last time against Seattle - The last meeting between both clubs at Toyota Stadium was Aug. 18, 2021. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to Seattle from a 63rd-minute goal from Raúl Ruidíaz. The last time FC Dallas defeated Seattle at home was on June 1, 2019, with a scoreline of 2-1.

Let’s go on a run - FC Dallas’ unbeaten run extended to seven matches (W4 D3) with a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Dallas hasn’t had a longer unbeaten run since going 10 in a row without defeat from November 2016 to May 2017.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Brandon Servania

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Seattle notes:

Recent run against Dallas - Seattle is unbeaten in five straight MLS matches against Dallas (W3 D2), including playoff wins in 2019 and 2020. The Sounders’ 1-0 away win last August, however, ended a 10-match winless run for the Sounders in Dallas (D3 L7, incl. playoffs) that dated back to September 2014.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Dylan Teves (right hamstring strain), Joao Paolo (ACL), Xavier Arreaga (concussion protocol)

QUESTIONABLE: Nouhou (thigh)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

Weather: 93, sunny

