Another week is in the books here as we head into a weekend with another FC Dallas home game to look forward to. This time, Seattle comes to town, fresh off a big Concacaf Champions League win.

// FC Dallas //

'We focus on ourselves' - FC Dallas says Seattle Sounders' historic CCL triumph won't affect weekend meeting | The Striker Texas

While the Sounders are only now turning their attention to FCD, the North Texas squad says they're expecting a challenge.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders | 5.7.22 | FC Dallas

Now every MLS team can say that they are hosting a Champions League winner when Seattle comes to town. I guess that is something.

// MLS //

The biggest moves of the 2022 MLS Primary Transfer Window deadline | MLSSoccer.com

The transfer window has closed for now in MLS and there were some deadline moves that could make a big impact in the playoff race this season.

Could Stefan Frei be the answer to the USMNT goalkeeper question? | MLSSoccer.com

I've often wondered why he hasn't gotten more looks with the national team. It could be an interesting idea to try out this summer.

"It put us on the map": Philadelphia Union come full cirlce as they prepare for LAFC | MLSSoccer.com

I kind of forgot (due to how the last two years have gone) about the LAFC-Philly game from 2020. I hope for another entertaining one this weekend when these two meet.

D.C. United considering addition of MLS Next Pro team in Baltimore area, sources confirm - The Athletic

The new team would be in addition to Loudoun United in the USL, which feels like a smart loophole for DCU to have a team in all three divisions.

Nashville SC’s Geodis Park represents the new, and some of the old, of its eclectic home - The Athletic

I do enjoy stories like this where a journalist returns home to review something special like a new stadium opening.

With Champions League breakthrough, Seattle Sounders stake their claim to title of best club in MLS history - The Athletic

Over the Sounders' 13 years in MLS, they've done it all, raising the standard for the league along the way.

João Paulo out for the year after tearing ACL - Sounder At Heart

That really sucks for Joao Paulo though, as he is a big force in that Seattle midfield.

Gustavo Bou is “probably a week away” from returning to the Revolution - The Bent Musket

The Revs are finally starting to get healthy, which should translate into more points for the defending Supporters' Shield winners.

Atlanta United trades winger Jake Mulraney to Orlando City for General Allocation Money - Dirty South Soccer

I do find it interesting that rivals would swap assets like this but Atlanta likely needed some cash to help make a move later on this summer.