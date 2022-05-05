Well, as much as we all may not love it that it was Seattle, they did it. Last night the Sounders claimed the CCL crown in a rather convincing fashion by downing Pumas 3-0. Now we get to see a newly crowned regional champion here in Frisco on Saturday.

// FC Dallas //

Thomas Roberts "Ready to Play" after European Loan Spell | FC Dallas

Roberts' loan officially ended yesterday and now it is going to be interesting to see how quickly he can find his way into Nico Estevez's lineup.

// MLS //

Seattle Sounders beat Pumas UNAM for 2022 Concacaf Champions League title | MLSSoccer.com

Not only did Seattle do it, but they also did it in a rather impressive fashion last night by picking up a 3-0 score over a good Pumas team.

Sounders vs. Pumas, recap: CONCACAF Champions - Sounder At Heart

The Seattle Sounders routed Pumas, 3-0, at home to claim the CCL title and book a spot at the Club World Cup.

Seattle Sounders "hit on all levels", reach Concacaf Champions League mountaintop | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle reached the mountain top and now they have to come back to reality this weekend when they come to visit FC Dallas.

Next stop, FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders achieve "immortality" after CCL title | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle Sounders FC are entering a place no Major League Soccer team has gone before: the FIFA Club World Cup, representing the region as 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners.

Seattle Sounders makes history for MLS in CONCACAF Champions League final and it's been a long time coming | ESPNFC

It had been over 20 years since an MLS side could claim continental supremacy but now the Seattle Sounders can after beating Pumas.

Recap: Ten-man Toronto FC suffer defeat in Cincinnati - Waking The Red

TFC has now lost three games in a row, with two of those coming to Cincinnati.

Jefferson Savarino returns to Real Salt Lake as designated player through 2025 - RSL Soapbox

Savarino joins on a four-year guaranteed deal to get him back in Utah.

MLS teams looking to make moves in May | US Soccer Players

The end of the Concacaf Champions League could change things in the Western Conference and NYCFC is already on track to contend in the East.

LAFC bench working wonders as team tops standings - Angels on Parade

Depth is a tough thing to build properly in MLS and LAFC appears to be figuring out how to actually do it well.

Orlando City’s Return on Investment for Chris Mueller Improves - The Mane Land

According to reports by Paul Tenorio of The Athletic, the Lions ended up getting decent compensation for a player who left on a free transfer.