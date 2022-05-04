 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big D Daily: News for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Can Seattle claim the CCL crown for the first time tonight?

By Drew Epperley
Today is the big day in Seattle. The MLS universe has been waiting for a moment like this tonight where one of the leagues’ best is able to capture a regional trophy like the Concacaf Champions League. For us here in Dallas, it will also serve as a slight preview of what is to come this weekend in Frisco when our team meets them, fresh off whatever emotional high or low.

// FC Dallas //

May Outlook: A road-heavy month ahead for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer
Between the US Open Cup and the regular season games, FC Dallas will be away from home a good bit in the coming days.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 9 - Big D Soccer
The latest draw for FC Dallas didn’t help out their ranking all that much.

// MLS //

Showtime: Seattle Sounders chase CCL history before record crowd | MLSSoccer.com
A big, loud crowd could be the thing that helps the Sounders tonight win the CCL crown.

By winning the CONCACAF Champions League, Sounders can complete one MLS quest…and start a new one - The Athletic
The Seattle Sounders are as well-positioned as any other team to win MLS's first CCL.

Seattle can make CONCACAF Champions League history as MLS spending begins to rival Liga MX | ESPNFC
No MLS team has ever won the CONCACAF Champions League. That could change Wednesday when a well-funded Seattle side hosts Mexico's Pumas.

Pumas seem to be at their best when deck is stacked against them - Sounder At Heart
Even with the two away goals, Seattle cannot underestimate what Pumas is able to do in their attack.

Official: Charlotte FC acquire forward Andre Shinyashiki from Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com
Another move that I like for both sides here as Charlotte adds to their striker depth, while Colorado makes a good bit of allocation money.

‘Take it or leave it’: Chicharito’s personal philosophy, playing for Mexico and relating to Dennis Rodman - The Athletic
Amidst a very public debate over his exclusion from Mexico's national team, Javier Hernández shares his philosophical evolution.

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 9? | MLSSoccer.com
Nice to see Velasco continue to get mentions in this weekly post.

Who are MLS's best & worst teams in each half? | MLSSoccer.com
We've seen that FC Dallas has become a second half team a good bit under Nico Estevez and the goal differential proves that too.

Report: Portland Timbers to sign Nathan Fogaça to first team - Stumptown Footy
Nathan originally signed a two-year contract with Timbers 2 on April 22 but has impressed enough to be brought up to the first team.

Here to play: Jairo Torres introduced as the Fire’s new DP - Hot Time In Old Town
The Mexican international arrives in Chicago for $6 million and will be available for selection this Saturday in Atlanta.

Ruan’s Form Vital to Orlando City’s Offensive Success - The Mane Land
The speedy Brazilian right back showed against Charlotte how he can boost Orlando’s attack.

