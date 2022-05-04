Today is the big day in Seattle. The MLS universe has been waiting for a moment like this tonight where one of the leagues’ best is able to capture a regional trophy like the Concacaf Champions League. For us here in Dallas, it will also serve as a slight preview of what is to come this weekend in Frisco when our team meets them, fresh off whatever emotional high or low.
// FC Dallas //
May Outlook: A road-heavy month ahead for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer
Between the US Open Cup and the regular season games, FC Dallas will be away from home a good bit in the coming days.
Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 9 - Big D Soccer
The latest draw for FC Dallas didn’t help out their ranking all that much.
// MLS //
Showtime: Seattle Sounders chase CCL history before record crowd | MLSSoccer.com
A big, loud crowd could be the thing that helps the Sounders tonight win the CCL crown.
By winning the CONCACAF Champions League, Sounders can complete one MLS quest…and start a new one - The Athletic
The Seattle Sounders are as well-positioned as any other team to win MLS's first CCL.
Seattle can make CONCACAF Champions League history as MLS spending begins to rival Liga MX | ESPNFC
No MLS team has ever won the CONCACAF Champions League. That could change Wednesday when a well-funded Seattle side hosts Mexico's Pumas.
Pumas seem to be at their best when deck is stacked against them - Sounder At Heart
Even with the two away goals, Seattle cannot underestimate what Pumas is able to do in their attack.
Official: Charlotte FC acquire forward Andre Shinyashiki from Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com
Another move that I like for both sides here as Charlotte adds to their striker depth, while Colorado makes a good bit of allocation money.
‘Take it or leave it’: Chicharito’s personal philosophy, playing for Mexico and relating to Dennis Rodman - The Athletic
Amidst a very public debate over his exclusion from Mexico's national team, Javier Hernández shares his philosophical evolution.
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 9? | MLSSoccer.com
Nice to see Velasco continue to get mentions in this weekly post.
Who are MLS's best & worst teams in each half? | MLSSoccer.com
We've seen that FC Dallas has become a second half team a good bit under Nico Estevez and the goal differential proves that too.
Report: Portland Timbers to sign Nathan Fogaça to first team - Stumptown Footy
Nathan originally signed a two-year contract with Timbers 2 on April 22 but has impressed enough to be brought up to the first team.
Here to play: Jairo Torres introduced as the Fire’s new DP - Hot Time In Old Town
The Mexican international arrives in Chicago for $6 million and will be available for selection this Saturday in Atlanta.
Ruan’s Form Vital to Orlando City’s Offensive Success - The Mane Land
The speedy Brazilian right back showed against Charlotte how he can boost Orlando’s attack.
