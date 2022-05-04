Today is the big day in Seattle. The MLS universe has been waiting for a moment like this tonight where one of the leagues’ best is able to capture a regional trophy like the Concacaf Champions League. For us here in Dallas, it will also serve as a slight preview of what is to come this weekend in Frisco when our team meets them, fresh off whatever emotional high or low.

// FC Dallas //

May Outlook: A road-heavy month ahead for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

Between the US Open Cup and the regular season games, FC Dallas will be away from home a good bit in the coming days.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 9 - Big D Soccer

The latest draw for FC Dallas didn’t help out their ranking all that much.

// MLS //

Showtime: Seattle Sounders chase CCL history before record crowd | MLSSoccer.com

A big, loud crowd could be the thing that helps the Sounders tonight win the CCL crown.

By winning the CONCACAF Champions League, Sounders can complete one MLS quest…and start a new one - The Athletic

The Seattle Sounders are as well-positioned as any other team to win MLS's first CCL.

Seattle can make CONCACAF Champions League history as MLS spending begins to rival Liga MX | ESPNFC

No MLS team has ever won the CONCACAF Champions League. That could change Wednesday when a well-funded Seattle side hosts Mexico's Pumas.

Pumas seem to be at their best when deck is stacked against them - Sounder At Heart

Even with the two away goals, Seattle cannot underestimate what Pumas is able to do in their attack.

Official: Charlotte FC acquire forward Andre Shinyashiki from Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com

Another move that I like for both sides here as Charlotte adds to their striker depth, while Colorado makes a good bit of allocation money.

‘Take it or leave it’: Chicharito’s personal philosophy, playing for Mexico and relating to Dennis Rodman - The Athletic

Amidst a very public debate over his exclusion from Mexico's national team, Javier Hernández shares his philosophical evolution.

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 9? | MLSSoccer.com

Nice to see Velasco continue to get mentions in this weekly post.

Who are MLS's best & worst teams in each half? | MLSSoccer.com

We've seen that FC Dallas has become a second half team a good bit under Nico Estevez and the goal differential proves that too.

Report: Portland Timbers to sign Nathan Fogaça to first team - Stumptown Footy

Nathan originally signed a two-year contract with Timbers 2 on April 22 but has impressed enough to be brought up to the first team.

Here to play: Jairo Torres introduced as the Fire’s new DP - Hot Time In Old Town

The Mexican international arrives in Chicago for $6 million and will be available for selection this Saturday in Atlanta.

Ruan’s Form Vital to Orlando City’s Offensive Success - The Mane Land

The speedy Brazilian right back showed against Charlotte how he can boost Orlando’s attack.