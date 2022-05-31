Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 14

Thanks to Paul Arriola’s insane goal scoring in recent weeks, FC Dallas is seeing their rankings continue to go up across the web as they head into the international break.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 4 (same)

Comment: Have you taken time to respect Paul Arriola yet today? Should probably do that. Ignore anyone on Twitter saying you shouldn’t. Remember, Jesús was persecuted as well and now he’s leading the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Anyway, Arriola bagged a second-half brace in Dallas’ 3-1 win over Orlando City and now has seven goals and two assists on the season while sitting ninth in the league in non-penalty xG+xA. He’s scored in each of his last five games and he’s been a perfect fit for an FC Dallas team that sits second in the West and likely isn’t going to stray too far from that spot this year. It’s hard to remember too many trades being as good as the one that brought Arriola to Texas.

ESPNFC - 6 (up 4)

Comment: With a brace in Dallas’ 3-1 win in Orlando, Paul Arriola now has seven goals on the season. That’s tied for the most he’s ever scored in an entire campaign, achieved in just 1,070 minutes, and is fourth-most in MLS in 2022. And if that wasn’t enough, FCD also boasts Jesus Ferreira, who leads the league in goal scoring and assisted on two of the tallies in central Florida.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).