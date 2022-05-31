I hope everyone had a nice Monday off, I know I needed the extra day to really do a lot of nothing around my house for a change. There is a ton to get into from the weekend as we head into an international break from league play.

// FC Dallas //

For starters, don’t forget our podcast from last night

Second half surge from FC Dallas helps down Orlando City 3-1 - Big D Soccer

Paul Arriola continues his hot form into the international break as he scores his first brace with FC Dallas.

FC Dallas vs Orlando City: Game grades - Big D Soccer

A second half surge was what FC Dallas needed to pick up another road win.

FC Dallas vs Orlando City: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ come from behind victory in Florida.

Three takeaways from an FC Dallas performance both stellar and concerning | The Striker Texas

Paul Arriola was fantastic to help lead a second-half comeback that brought concerns as well as accolades.

Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form | MLSSoccer.com

Arriola has looked like a new player in Frisco and it has seen him skyrocket to the top part of the Golden Boot race.

// MLS //

Seattle's CCL hangover, Galaxy go nuclear, Miami find their mojo & more from Week 14 | MLSSoccer.com

So many goals were scored across MLS this past weekend and in some cases, they were in a dominant fashion.

Best XI: Top Eastern and Western Conference players thus far | MLSSoccer.com

This was out before the weekend but it is still worth the share with several FCD players getting some mentions here.

Sounders vs. Charlotte, recap: Home is where the points are - Sounder At Heart

Seattle was on their heels a bit in this one against the expansion side but they found a way to come back and win.

MLS Mini-Panic Ratings: Which teams should be worried heading into the summer - Backheeled

When June hits, it’s time for MLS teams to crack down and get to business. And for some teams, it’s time to start worrying.

Daniel Gazdag’s play leading the offense for the first-place Union - Brotherly Game

Gazdag is settled in and playing his best soccer since arriving in Chester last year.